Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

‘It’s time to accept it and move on... let’s crack on’ - legend Butcher embracing Town’s League One challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:30 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 06 March 2019

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says it's time for the Blues to embrace the challenge of League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says it's time for the Blues to embrace the challenge of League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher believes it’s time for the Blues to accept relegation and begin embracing the challenge of winning promotion from League One.

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town look destined for League One. Photo: PAPaul Lambert's Ipswich Town look destined for League One. Photo: PA

Saturday’s loss to Reading means Paul Lambert’s men are now 12 points adrift of safety with 11 games remaining, with third-tier football for the first time in more than 60 years now seemingly a certainty.

While it hurts Butcher to see the club he had so much success with under Sir Bobby Robson in their current predicament, the former defender believes the club must now meet the challenge of League One head on.

“I’d like to see Paul (Lambert) with a pre-season under his belt and a summer transfer window as well to make sure he can get things established and have a real go at League One next year,” Butcher said.

MORE: Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

“There are still games to go but that’s where we’re going to be – there’s no easy way of saying that.

“If we accept it we can move on and deal with it and see where we are next season.

“I’m looking forward to next season already. With the support that we have that will get behind the club on a different crusade, it’s exciting.

“We will go to places we haven’t been before and play teams we haven’t played before and I think it’s a new experience.

Terry Butcher was speaking at the Sporting Memories charity event at Quay Place earlier this week. Picture: RACHEL EDGETerry Butcher was speaking at the Sporting Memories charity event at Quay Place earlier this week. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“But it’s also one we have to embrace as fans and supporters of the club and give everything to the club and Paul to make sure he does his job well and the players do their job well to get back to where we belong.

MORE: Edwards keen to ‘get going again’ after frustrating period

“I think next season in particular we have to believe in Paul and the boys. We’ve already started to look forward to next season – I have and I’m feeling very positive about it – so let’s get this season out the way and crack on.”

Butcher is one of a number of legendary Ipswich players invited to the training ground to speak with current boss Lambert, with the former England captain seeing similarities between the Scot’s approach and that of his former boss.

“Paul’s very similar to Bobby Robson in as much as he wants to know about the club and wants to get to know everybody within the club,” Butcher said.

“Bobby knew all about the players’ families and about the staff’s families and met supporters on a regular basis. Paul’s done all of that as well.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Luke Chambers a target for MLS side Chicago Fire

“He’s enabled the fans to reengage with the club as well and that link and bond wasn’t there nine or 10 months ago. Paul’s established that and that’s what he wanted to do.

Matt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford RoadMatt Gill, Jimmy Walker, George Burley, Paul Lambert, John Wark, Stuart Taylor, Terry Butcher and Jim Henry, pictured at Playford Road

“He knows about the history and about the impact the club has had on the area and he wants to bring that back.

“The road is a little bit longer than he perhaps though initially but he’s been down that road before with Norwich and there’s no reason he can’t do it with Ipswich.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

£300m SnOasis project takes ‘crucial step forward’

An artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

What’s wrong with this plug? Felixstowe hoverboard shipment fails safety checks on sight

Trading Standards officers deemed the hoverboard plugs unfit for use without even having to test them Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

‘It’s time to accept it and move on... let’s crack on’ - legend Butcher embracing Town’s League One challenge

Ipswich legend Terry Butcher says it's time for the Blues to embrace the challenge of League One. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

New dog care laws are welcomed, but will some small businesses suffer?

The laws on dog daycare are changing. Pictured here is a dog at Lowestoft Canine Creche Picture: CANDACE ROSE

Latest shows announced at Ipswich Regent including Alexander Armstrong

Alexander Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists