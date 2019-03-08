E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

PUBLISHED: 14:40 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 12 August 2019

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Young Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has left the club to join Wigan Athletic on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old, who joined Ipswich from Worthing in 2016, made one appearance for the Blues in the Carabao Cup loss at Crystal Palace in 2017.

He spent much of his time at Portman Road on loan at Braintree and looked set to depart during the summer before having the option in his contract taken to extend his stay for a further year.

MORE: 'It's too many games... It's not healthy' - Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

But, having spent time on trial with Wigan towards the end of last season, he has now been allowed to depart on a permanent basis.

He will join up with the Latics Under 23 side this season and could make his first appearance at Colchester today.

His departure from the Town Under 23 set-up follows Aaron Drinan's move to Swedish second tier side GAIS on loan last season.

