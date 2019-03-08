Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with £350,000-rated Sydney FC midfielder

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Australian international midfielder Brandon O'Neill.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have been tracking the 25-year-old holding midfielder, who had made more than 100 appearances for current club Sydney FC.

Blackburn, Portsmouth and Bristol City are also said to be interested in the midfielder, who is valued in the region of £350,000 and holds a UK passport.

That figure is likely to be beyond the Blues this summer, though.

Paul Lambert's side have previously been linked with holding midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Motherwell, but it's understood interest in the Spaniard has gone no further than an enquiry.

Cole Skuse and Flynn Downes are the two defensive-minded players in Lambert's current squad.