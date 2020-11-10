E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘I am very strong, I am fast... I love scoring’ - Town linked to teenage striker

PUBLISHED: 12:21 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 10 November 2020

Ipswich Town and Luton are said to be interested in Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola Picture: CONCORD RANGERS INSTAGRAM

Ipswich Town and Luton are said to be interested in Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola Picture: CONCORD RANGERS INSTAGRAM

Archant

Ipswich Town and Luton are said to be interested in Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola.

Babalola, 19, is 6ft 4ins and plays on the right hand side for National League South outfit Concord.

MORE: How you can watch Town’s crunch Trophy match at Crawley live

He trained with Luton in September and featured in an U21’s game, while Town are said to be interested in offering Babalola a trial.

The teenager, who’s scored three goals in 13 games for Concord, told allnigeriasoccer.com: “They are both very good clubs, two different levels - one of them plays in League One, one of them plays in the Championship.

“It would be nice to play in the Championship, get good number of appearances but sometimes it is not all about the level.

MORE: Meet Town’s opposition: Never-say-die Crawley fresh from an 11-goal thriller in cup

“If you play at a team where you can express yourself and you can gain a lot of experience especially at a young age it’s very good for you as well.”

Describing himself as a player, Babalola added: “As a striker my attributes and strengths, I’d say I am very strong, I am fast, I am technically good.

“Most people don’t expect it when they see a 6ft 4in player but I am very good on the ball, I am mobile and I get goals, it’s one part of my game, I love scoring.

“I score a lot of goals with my feet, I am always in the right place at the right time, I’d love to score more goals with my head but it doesn’t really matter as long as I get the goals.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Family of ‘kind and funny’ grandad warn of ‘silent killer’ cancer which saw him die aged 70

Leslie and daughter Gemma on her wedding day Picture: LORNA CLARK/BELLA-LOOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Worrying situation’ – 45 people test positive for coronavirus at Hadleigh care home

More than 40 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Magdalen House in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

14 sheep die after dogs chew ears off in brutal attack

14 sheep have been put down after they were attacked by dogs in Little Bromley. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have the rules on birthing partners and maternity department visitors changed during lockdown?

Ipswich Hospital has changed its visiting rules amid the surge in coronavirus cases Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I am very strong, I am fast... I love scoring’ - Town linked to teenage striker

Ipswich Town and Luton are said to be interested in Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola Picture: CONCORD RANGERS INSTAGRAM

Drone search undertaken after man injured in Ipswich fight

Suffolk police have attended the scene of a fight in Chesterton Close, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS