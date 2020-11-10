‘I am very strong, I am fast... I love scoring’ - Town linked to teenage striker

Ipswich Town and Luton are said to be interested in Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola Picture: CONCORD RANGERS INSTAGRAM Archant

Ipswich Town and Luton are said to be interested in Concord Rangers striker Temi Babalola.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Babalola, 19, is 6ft 4ins and plays on the right hand side for National League South outfit Concord.

MORE: How you can watch Town’s crunch Trophy match at Crawley live

He trained with Luton in September and featured in an U21’s game, while Town are said to be interested in offering Babalola a trial.

The teenager, who’s scored three goals in 13 games for Concord, told allnigeriasoccer.com: “They are both very good clubs, two different levels - one of them plays in League One, one of them plays in the Championship.

“It would be nice to play in the Championship, get good number of appearances but sometimes it is not all about the level.

MORE: Meet Town’s opposition: Never-say-die Crawley fresh from an 11-goal thriller in cup

“If you play at a team where you can express yourself and you can gain a lot of experience especially at a young age it’s very good for you as well.”

Describing himself as a player, Babalola added: “As a striker my attributes and strengths, I’d say I am very strong, I am fast, I am technically good.

“Most people don’t expect it when they see a 6ft 4in player but I am very good on the ball, I am mobile and I get goals, it’s one part of my game, I love scoring.

“I score a lot of goals with my feet, I am always in the right place at the right time, I’d love to score more goals with my head but it doesn’t really matter as long as I get the goals.”