Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for £500,000-rated Aberdeen attacker Wright

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Aberdeen's Scott Wright. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Aberdeen attacking midfielder Scott Wright.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Aberdeen's Scott Wright. Picture: PA Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Aberdeen's Scott Wright. Picture: PA

The Scottish Sun are reporting that the Blues and Sunderland are both tracking the 22-year-old, who can play as a winger or an a No.10.

The report says the Blues made a move for the Scot last season but were rebuffed in their approach, with the Dons valuing the player at £500,000.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Dundee, scoring three times in 13 appearances.

He has been capped by Scotland up to Under 21 level.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Aberdeen's Scott Wright. Picture: PA Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Aberdeen's Scott Wright. Picture: PA

Wright is contracted to Aberdeen until the summer of 2021.

Manager Paul Lambert added Kane Vincent-Young, Will Keane and Anthony Georgiou to his squad this week, having previously brought Tomas Holy, Will Norris, James Wilson, James Norwood and Luke Garbutt to his senior ranks this summer.

Speaking earlier today, Lambert said he could potentially make further additions before the September 2 transfer deadline.

"If people come up and I think it's going to benefit the team and the club, then we'll look at it," he said.

"We've still got another few days to go."

Lambert added: "It needed a jolt, and we needed help in here, and Marcus (Evans, owner) has been great because he's helped us that way and Lee (O'Neill, general manager of football operations) has been great to get everything over the line, and I thank them for helping."