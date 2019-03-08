Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 29°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with loan move for Birmingham right-back

PUBLISHED: 20:07 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:07 23 July 2019

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Birmingham full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Birmingham full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Birmingham right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Blues are keen to take the 23-year-old on loan for the season.

The defender has spent his entire career at St Andrew's, making 24 appearances for the club after making his debut in November 2016.

You may also want to watch:

Dacres-Cogley, who was linked with a move to Burton in January, has been with the Birmingham squad on their pre-season tour of Portugal.

Town's right-back slot is up for grabs this summer, with Janoi Donacien and Josh Emmanuel battling for the position as things stand.

Donacien started at Colchester on Friday night while Emmanuel was given the nod in Tuesday night's clash with Notts County.

Speaking after the 5-0 win at Colchester, boss Paul Lambert said that the club's tour of Germany had helped him make decisions regarding players he though were up to the challenge as the Blues bid for promotion from League One.

Ipswich are short of defenders at this moment, with trialists James Wilson and Jon Guthrie both featuring against Notts County as Lambert looks to cover Toto Nsiala's hamstring injury, which will sideline him for six weeks.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Anger as ‘outrageous’ yellow lines appear in Dedham Vale AONB

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Town reject second QPR Judge bid with Irishman keen to talk to the Championship side

Ipswich Town playmaker Alan Judge is a wanted man. Picture Pagepix

Anger as ‘outrageous’ yellow lines appear in Dedham Vale AONB

David Lowe near the new double yellow lines leading into Dedham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police dog unit involved in car crash

A Suffolk police dog unit has been involved in a collision with a civilian car in Stowmarket Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Field fire breaks out near town centre

Firefighters are currently battling a field fire in Clare Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Fire chiefs deny that engine was ‘trapped’ in overgrown road

A fire engine became trapped in Woodbridge over the weekend Picture: PETER BACON

Boris Johnson confirmed as new Tory leader – and next Prime Minister

Jeremy Hunt (left) congratulates Boris Johnson after the announcement of the resullt. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/P/A Wire

Could a new petrol station, fast-food restaurant and coffee shop be built near Bury?

The new petrol station, restaurant and coffee shop could be built off Newmarket Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: EURO GARAGES/GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists