Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with loan move for Birmingham right-back

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Birmingham full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for Birmingham right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sky Sports are reporting that the Blues are keen to take the 23-year-old on loan for the season.

The defender has spent his entire career at St Andrew's, making 24 appearances for the club after making his debut in November 2016.

You may also want to watch:

Dacres-Cogley, who was linked with a move to Burton in January, has been with the Birmingham squad on their pre-season tour of Portugal.

Town's right-back slot is up for grabs this summer, with Janoi Donacien and Josh Emmanuel battling for the position as things stand.

Donacien started at Colchester on Friday night while Emmanuel was given the nod in Tuesday night's clash with Notts County.

Speaking after the 5-0 win at Colchester, boss Paul Lambert said that the club's tour of Germany had helped him make decisions regarding players he though were up to the challenge as the Blues bid for promotion from League One.

Ipswich are short of defenders at this moment, with trialists James Wilson and Jon Guthrie both featuring against Notts County as Lambert looks to cover Toto Nsiala's hamstring injury, which will sideline him for six weeks.