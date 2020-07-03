Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues again linked with move for goalkeeper Cornell
PUBLISHED: 12:24 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 03 July 2020
Ipswich Town have once again been linked with a move for released Northampton goalkeeper David Cornell.
The Welshman was first linked with the Blues in December and then again in January, at a time when there were fears loanee Will Norris could be recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Football Insider have again linked Ipswich this summer, along with Derby and Birmingham, with the 29-year-old following his release from Northampton.
Cornell, who at one stage was said to be close to a Wales call-up, was a leading member of the Cobblers’ promotion-winning squad but didn’t play for the club during the final three weeks before football shut down in March and was on the bench for their successful play-off campaign which ended in victory at Wembley on Monday evening.
Tomas Holy is now the only senior goalkeeper at the club following Norris’s return to Wolves and it remains to be seen whether bringing in another stopper is a priority as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic impacts clubs’ finances.
