Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with defender Ball

Former Rotherham defender Dominic Ball, right, has been linked with a move to Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Ipswich Town have been linked with former Rotherham defender Dominic Ball.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 23-year-old, who is a free agent after departing the Millers at the end of the season, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Aberdeen, but turned down a contract offer.

MORE: Striker Norwood signs for Town

The Press and Journal report that, while the Dons are still keen to sign the Spurs academy product, he's told boss Derek McInnes that he'd prefer a move back to England.

Town and fellow League One contenders Doncaster are said to be interested.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Could Judge be the new Magilton?

The Blues, of course, signed striker James Norwood from Tranmere on Monday, having already inked giant Czech stopper Tomas Holy earlier in the off-season.

And a move for a central defender is likely, given that skipper Luke Chambers and Toto Nsiala are currently the club's only senior players in that position - with the returning Luke Woolfenden and youngster Corrie Ndaba hoping to make a push for playing time this summer.

Ball, who made 31 starts and nine sub appearances for Aberdeen last season, can also play as a full-back or defensive midfielder.

MORE: Bishop can't wait for pre-season

Another rumour doing the rounds is the Daily Mirror linking midfield star Alan Judge with a move to QPR. However, we understand that there has been no contact between the clubs and Judge is happy at Portman Road.