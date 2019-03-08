Heavy Showers

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with defender Ball

PUBLISHED: 13:16 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 12 June 2019

Former Rotherham defender Dominic Ball, right, has been linked with a move to Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Rotherham defender Dominic Ball, right, has been linked with a move to Ipswich Town. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Ipswich Town have been linked with former Rotherham defender Dominic Ball.

The 23-year-old, who is a free agent after departing the Millers at the end of the season, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Aberdeen, but turned down a contract offer.

MORE: Striker Norwood signs for Town

The Press and Journal report that, while the Dons are still keen to sign the Spurs academy product, he's told boss Derek McInnes that he'd prefer a move back to England.

Town and fellow League One contenders Doncaster are said to be interested.

MORE: Could Judge be the new Magilton?

The Blues, of course, signed striker James Norwood from Tranmere on Monday, having already inked giant Czech stopper Tomas Holy earlier in the off-season.

And a move for a central defender is likely, given that skipper Luke Chambers and Toto Nsiala are currently the club's only senior players in that position - with the returning Luke Woolfenden and youngster Corrie Ndaba hoping to make a push for playing time this summer.

Ball, who made 31 starts and nine sub appearances for Aberdeen last season, can also play as a full-back or defensive midfielder.

MORE: Bishop can't wait for pre-season

Another rumour doing the rounds is the Daily Mirror linking midfield star Alan Judge with a move to QPR. However, we understand that there has been no contact between the clubs and Judge is happy at Portman Road.

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in 'serious' condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

