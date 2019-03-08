Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with versatile Bolton defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Bolton defender Harry Brockbank. Picture: BWFC/TWITTER Archant

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for young Bolton defender Harry Brockbank.

The Sun are reporting that Ipswich have made enquiries regarding the 20-year-old, who they say is free to leave Wanderers due to the club's financial problems.

Brockbank, 20, has made just four professional appearances in his career - three for Bolton and one for Salford during a short-lived loan spell.

The versatile youngster is capable of playing at right back, in the middle of defence and in the centre of midfield.

It's been reported that Sunderland are also keen on the youngster, with Championship side Brentford said to be leading the race.

The Blues have made two signings so far this summer, with goalkeepers Tomas Holy and Adam Przybek completing moves to Portman Road.

