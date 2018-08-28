Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Ipswich ‘working on deal’ for Norwich right-back Pinto

PUBLISHED: 10:23 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 31 January 2019

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Norwich City right-back Ivo Pinto. Picture: FOCUS

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Norwich City right-back Ivo Pinto. Picture: FOCUS

Paul Chesterton

Ipswich Town are reportedly working on a deal for Norwich City right-back Ivo Pinto.

Pinto is a former captain of Norwich City. Picture: FOCUSPinto is a former captain of Norwich City. Picture: FOCUS

According to The Sun, the Blues are hoping to secure a deal for the 29-year-old prior to this evening’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Portuguese right-back is set to leave Carrow Road when his contract expires in the summer, with the defender allowed to leave on a free transfer now.

The report says the two clubs have yet to agree the deal but states Pinto would be interested in a move to Portman Road.

He’s made just five appearances for the Canaries this season, with his last league outing coming in August.

Speaking yesterday, Norwich manager Daniel Farke said: “I hope we can work together with this group. The only topic is perhaps Ivo.

“We’ve spoken in an honest way and until the last hour, he has the opportunity if it’s his choice to have a move – but he is here and training in a good mood. It could be but there are no signs this week so far.”

Pinto was on trial with Turkish club Ankaragücü earlier this month but no deal was struck.

“He was my captain and of course his situation was a bit difficult because he lost his position more or less to an 18-year-old in Max Aarons,” Farke said recently.

“It is not easy for such an experienced lad like Ivo, who was involved in so many games last season and always there for the team even in the last months.

“Whenever I needed him for a short-term appearance or a start in the cup he was there and delivered with performances.

“For him with his contract ending in the summer it was his wish to be in talks with other clubs, because he has to take care of his future.”

