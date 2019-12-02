Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for Northampton goalkeeper Cornell

Ipswich Town have been linked with Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are one of a number of clubs linked with Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell.

Ipswich Town goalkeepers Tomas Holy and Will Norris are both vying for a starting spot. Picture: ROSS HALLS Ipswich Town goalkeepers Tomas Holy and Will Norris are both vying for a starting spot. Picture: ROSS HALLS

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough, Preston and the Blues have watched the 28-year-old Welshman this season, with the goalkeeper entering the final six months of his contract and potentially available at a knock-down price ahead of a free transfer next summer.

It's said Northampton are keen to keep hold of the Welshman, who has been in excellent form for the Cobblers this season as they chase promotion from League Two.

He's kept four clean sheets in his last six games and is said to be pushing for an international call-up.

Ipswich Town's goalkeeping duties have been split between Tomas Holy and Will Norris this season, with both men impressing when called upon between the sticks by manager Paul Lambert.

Holy joined Ipswich in the summer after his Gillingham contract expired while Norris is on loan from Wolves, with Lambert admitting this week there's the potential for the latter to be recalled in January.

"We never did have him all season, Wolves can have a recall in January," Lambert said of Norris.

"They can take him back if they want to so it's a dangerous situation for ourselves and the club.

"But hopefully that doesn't happen. We'll need to speak to Wolves as well and find out what's happening there.

You may also want to watch:

"I think they're happy with him.

"But as I said before, I've been around the game long enough to know that anything could happen in a window.

"People get injured, the Wolves goalkeeper could get injured on 3rd January and they take Will Norris back and it leaves us scrambling a bit, so we have to sort that situation out."

Ipswich also have keeper Bartosz Bialkowski out on loan with Millwall, with Lambert admitting there's the potential for the Pole to be sold.

"I haven't even thought about it to be fair," Lambert said.

"We've got two brilliant goalkeepers here in Will Norris and Tomas Holy and I haven't really thought about that at the minute. I guess in a few weeks' time I probably will.

"They (Millwall) could come and buy, especially if he's playing well."