Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Livingston goalkeeper Kelly... with Celtic and Hamburg also interested

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly. Picture: PA Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly. Picture: PA

Kelly, 23, is said to have a clause in his contract which will allow him to depart the Scottish Premiership club for just £50,000 this summer, prompting interest from a number of clubs.

The Scottish Sun are reporting that Ipswich are one of a number of clubs interested in the goalkeeper, along with Wigan, Barnsley and Reading.

The report also states that German club Hamburg, battling to return to the German top flight, are also interested while Celtic are also monitoring the situation regarding the former Rangers youngsters. However, they don't believe he will be willing to be an understudy at Parkhead.

Kelly never played for the first-team with boyhood club Rangers and spent time out on loan with both East Fife and Livingston before ultimately joining The Lions full-time last summer.

MORE: 'It's a big bad world out there... League One won't be any different' - Nash on his young players' bid for senior breakthrough

He's won caps at youth level for Scotland, all the way up to the Under 21s.

Ipswich have decisions to make in the goalkeeping department this summer, most pressingly regarding Dean Gerken given the stopper's contract is up at the end of this season.

It looks unlikely the Blues will be taking the option they hold to extend the former Colchester and Bristol City man's contract, while it remains to be seen whether Bartosz Bialkowski will remain with the club following relegation to League One.