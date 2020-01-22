Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with young Manchester City midfielder and German-born non-league defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Manchester CIty's young Wales international Matt Smith. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have been linked with a potential move for Manchester City midfielder Matt Smith.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Championship side Queens Park Rangers but has struggled to break into the team under Mark Warburton, with City said to keen on recalling the midfielder from his loan spell and sending him out on loan again in search of regular football.

London Football News are reporting that Ipswich, as well as Sunderland, are considering taking the seven-cap Welsh international on loan.

The central midfielder is highly-rated at the Etihad Stadium and signed a new long-term contract before moving out on loan, having enjoyed a productive temporary spell at FC Twente in the Netherlands last season.

Any January move for a central midfielder would be a real surprise, given the Blues currently have Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws, Jon Nolan, Teddy Bishop, Andre Dozzell and Alan Judge who can play in that position.

The Blues have also been mentioned in connection to teenage Stockport central defender Festus Arthur.

The 18-year-old, born in Germany, is said to be interesting the Blues, Hull and Premier League high-flyers Leicester according to The Telegraph, after breaking into the County first-team at the start of this season.

He only signed a deal until the end of this campaign, meaning he would be a free agent in the summer.