'He's super talented... he will have a really good career' - Cambridge boss backs El Mizouni after injury blow

Idris El Mizouni had been enjoying his loan spell at Cambridge United from Ipswich Town.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner has praised the performances and attitude of Idris El Mizouni following the Ipswich Town midfielder's season-ending knee injury.

Idris El Mizouni in action during the Interwetten Cup

The teenager had been impressing during his loan with the League Two side, playing an important part in an impressive run which had moved the Abbey Stadium side away from relegation trouble and firmly into mid-table.

But he suffered medial knee ligament damage in Saturday's home loss to Carlisle and has returned to Ipswich for treatment on an injury which is set to keep him out until the start of pre-season training.

"He's super talented, and I think people saw that," Cambridge interim head coach Bonner said. "He didn't play all of every game, but people will remember the free-kick he scored in Scunthorpe as a highlight.

"I felt he was just getting settled with us. I spoke to him earlier in the week and told him that he does something that is really important for young players: he's talented but he mixes it with work-ethic and humility, and that's quite a good lesson for lots of our younger players as well.

"He's a really talented boy and I think he will have a really good career.

"He's thought of well at Ipswich, and it's a shame for us but it gives someone else an opportunity."

Idris El Mizouni celebrates at Peterborough

El Mizouni made seven Cambridge appearances, scoring once.