'There have been a lot of lows... This club has given me the platform to perform to my potential' - Garbutt on his Ipswich aspirations

Luke Garbutt takes evasive action at Notts County

Ipswich Town new boy Luke Garbutt says the team will need to have a relentless winning mentality if they are to achieve a quickfire return to the Championship.

Luke Garbutt at Meadow Lane

The Blues won just five games on their way to relegation last season, but start their League One campaign at Burton on Saturday as second favourites for promotion.

"We're just itching to go," said left-winger Garbutt, who has joined on a season-long loan from Everton. "Every game is massive. We want to be challenging at the top of the league, so our mentality going into every game is 'we've got to win'.

"It's been a good pre-season. We've got to knuckle down this week and focus on the detail ready for Saturday. Hopefully it can be a great season and we can win a lot of games.

"I can't wait. It's going to be a long week in anticipation. The lads are raring to go. We've got to make sure that we are a solid unit and get the three points at Burton.

"Then it's Sunderland in the first home game. If we can win that, probably in front of a full house, that will just kick us on and give us the momentum that we need. I think Portman Road is going to be a real fortress for us this season.

"The fans are going to play a big part. We've got to put in performances that the fans are proud of."

Garbutt spent last season on loan at League One side Oxford United. Asked what he felt it will take for Town to be successful in the third-tier, he said: "You need to have a solid base at the back. We look a threat going forward, we have plenty of goals in the side, creativity as well, so as long as we keep it solid at the back, I see absolutely no problem whatsoever with us being at the top of the league - top two, top six, whatever it may be.

"That is primarily where we want to be and nothing else matters. I think in this league we have more than enough firepower and solidity to do well.

"It's just about having the mentality every single game, Saturday-Tuesday, to perform. We can't slack off or say 'it's a Tuesday night away at Rochdale, we can just turn up and win'.

Luke Garbutt spent last season on loan at Oxford United

"We have to make sure that we do the ugly bits of the game and make sure we are in the game to win it."

Garbutt has been a left-back for most of his career, but the 26-year-old rediscovered his mojo after being converted into a left-winger at Oxford last season.

"The last 15 games at Oxford, we won a lot of games, and I played further forward and got a few goals and a few assists," he said.

"From that point of view, I regained my confidence through playing in that position. I think the way we are going to play this year is going to suit my style of play down the left. I'm really looking forward to it.

"The manager has said to me that he wants me to push up and play further forward and create stuff - I'm happy to do that.

"My qualities do suit that role with the way we play. As long as I am on that pitch producing and helping the team, then I'm easy either way."

Garbutt played several games in the Europa League for Everton back in 2014/15. Championship loan spells at Fulham (26 appearances) and Wigan (eight appearances) followed, before he dropped down into League One with Oxford.

His five-year deal at Goodison Park expires next summer.

"This is a huge club in this league and a great platform for me," he said.

"Football can pass you by if you are not on it in training every single day and in every single game. There are plenty of ups and downs in football. You need to keep yourself level-headed.

"I have tried to work myself back up. There have been a lot of lows, there have been a few highs, but I think this season, and the club itself, has given me a platform to perform to my potential."