Ipswich Town 0-0 SV Meppen: Blues lose shootout to finish fourth but concern over Bishop injury

Teddy Bishop in action during the third place play-off against Meppen Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town have finished fourth at the Interwetten Cup following a penalty shootout loss to SV Meppen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Myles Kenlock in action during the third place play-off against Meppen Picture: ROSS HALLS Myles Kenlock in action during the third place play-off against Meppen Picture: ROSS HALLS

The third-placed play-off finished 0-0 after 45 minutes, with the two sides losing their semi-finals to Fortuna Dusseldorf and Utrecht respectively.

Andre Dozzell, Luke Chambers and Jordan Roberts all missed from the spot as the hosts won their second penalty competition of the day.

There was concern for Teddy Bishop, though, with the midfielder hobbling off with what looked to be a knee injury after turning sharply when receiving the ball from a throw-in.

The extent of the injury is not yet clear.

Ipswich Town and Fortuna fans together during the Interwetten tournament Picture: ROSS HALLS Ipswich Town and Fortuna fans together during the Interwetten tournament Picture: ROSS HALLS

Manager Paul Lambert changed his entire team following the 4-1 loss to Fortuna, with the Blues having much the better of the 45 minutes and playing on the front-foot throughout without being able to make their chances pay.

The League One side defended well against their German third division opponents, with Corrie Ndaba perhaps the pick of the bunch.

Kayden Jackson was dangerous in attack for the Blues while Danny Rowe also performed well from the right-wing, combining well with Dozzell.

The final will now be contested between Dusseldorf and Utrecht.

The Blues were back on the field with a completely changed side following their 4-1 loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf in game one, while hosts Meppen mixed and matched their team following a penalty defeat by Utrecht in their semi-final.

And the Blues had the better of things early on with Corrie Ndaba working the ball out from the back and putting his side on the front foot.

Jordan Roberts, playing on the wing, had an acrobatic effort fly off target before an excellent driving run from Myles Kenlock threatened to create problems before he was crowded out.

Kayden Jackson had the ball in the net but had his effort ruled out for offside after Roberts' was caught offside when shaping to cross for his striker.

Jackson had another opening soon after as he connected well with a good passage of play between Dozzell and Rowe, with the striker taking a touch round the goalkeeper but hitting the outside of the post from a tight angle.

You may also want to watch:

There was a holding of breath on the Ipswich bench and in the stands as Bishop hit the turf as he twisted after looking to break through a tackle, with the midfielder limping back to the dressing room with the Town medical team.

It remains to be seen whether the injury keeps him sidelined for a prolonged length of time.

Jackson had another opening after being slipped in by Roberts, but the winger's pass took his striker a little wide and he was unable to apply the finish, with goalkeeper Erik Domaschke able to bundle the ball away.

It ended 0-0 after 90 minutes before the Blues were beaten on spot kicks.

Shootout

Kayden Jackson (scored)

Jovan Vidovic (scored)

Andre Dozzell (saved)

Marco Komenda (scored)

Luke Chambers (saved)

Hilal El-Helwe (scored)

Jordan Roberts (saved)

Ipswich Town v SV Meppen: Holy; Emmanuel, Chambers, Ndaba, Kenlock; Downes, Dozzell, Bishop (Clements 30), Rowe, Roberts, Jackson