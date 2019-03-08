'The future is bright because of the fans... it starts now' - Lambert's message to Ipswich supporters

Thumbs up from Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert to the fans, following their support after the team were relegated following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Manager Paul Lambert has issued a message to the Ipswich Town fans on the day the club have released season ticket prices for next season.

Marcus Evans has cut ticket prices at Portman Road for next season. Picture: LAURA McLEOD Marcus Evans has cut ticket prices at Portman Road for next season. Picture: LAURA McLEOD

The Blues have cut prices at Portman Road by 12.5%, with tickets cut in family areas by 15%, while matchday prices have also been cut.

The club have also introduced a target scheme whereby, if 12,000 season tickets are sold, all fans purchasing will receive a further 10% discount. That goes up to 15% and 20% for 13,000 and 14,000 sales respectively.

And Lambert has issued a message to the Town fans as part of the season ticket launch.

Fans can by tickets in the lower tier of the North Stand for just £333. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Fans can by tickets in the lower tier of the North Stand for just £333. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“I've been privileged to have played for some big football clubs in my career and seen some fantastic support,” he wrote.

“What I have witnessed from the Ipswich Town fans since I've been here is right up there with anything I've experienced in the game.

“I was out on the pitch after the Birmingham match. We'd just been relegated but the noise and support from the stands was unbelievable. I had to stand there and take it all in. It was incredible. Incredible.

“That's why this club will be alright, because of that support. It might not seem like it at the moment but we're in a really good place in a lot of ways.

“We've got some really good young players here. They will need time to develop but the potential is there. How good can they be? We will find out when they are given a chance – but they will get that chance. That's the direction we are going in.

“There will be changes to the squad in the summer. That's only natural. The loan players will go back, other players will leave and we will look to freshen things up.

“We have an idea of where we need to strengthen and the challenge next season is to bounce back. It won't be easy for certain. It will be a tough league and we will be a scalp for clubs but that's the target.

“We have a long term strategy here and it's not just going to happen overnight but we have to start somewhere – and it starts now.

“The signs are there. We have played really well in a lot of games this season. The potential is there. It's going to be exciting and sometimes you have to take a step back to go forwards.

“Other clubs have done that in the past. That's the aim for us but the number one factor in why the future is bright for the club is the fanbase. Your continued support is absolutely vital.”