'The pitch is for players, not supporters' - Lambert's plea to fans as Blues risk fine after Tranmere 'invasion'

Ipswich Town are facing a fine after several supporters spilled onto the pitch to celebrate Kayden Jackson's winning goal at Tranmere on Saturday.

The striker found the net with 11 minutes remaining to claim three points at Prenton Park, sparking wild celebration in the stands while some supporters cross the advertising boardings and made their way onto the playing surface.

Manager Paul Lambert has praised the backing his side have received this season but has called on supporters to resist the temptation to celebrate on the pitch which risks arrest and bans.

"To have 1,000 Ipswich fans make that five, six hour journey to Tranmere to support the team on Saturday was incredible, especially when there were some concerns over the game being on," Lambert told the club website.

"Our supporters are fantastic. They have given the team unbelievable backing home and away and they have a part to play over the rest of the season but we can't have supporters coming on the pitch. That just can't happen.

"Come and have a party, make all the noise you can and enjoy it. I'm for all that and I know how emotions can take over at games. I've had that myself but the pitch is for the players, not for supporters.

"All that happens then is people get arrested and banned. No one wants that."

Club secretary Stuart Hayton added: "The authorities take encroachment onto the pitch as a serious matter, whether it's in celebration or not.

"We have no alternative but to take action if that situation occurs."