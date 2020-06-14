E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘That can happen at the best of times... clubs can’t stop it’ - Lambert on prospect of selling young pair

PUBLISHED: 06:00 15 June 2020

Paul Lambert has admitted Ipswich Town may struggle to keep hold of Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Paul Lambert has admitted Ipswich Town may well struggle to keep hold of young stars Flynn Downes and Luke Woolfenden this summer.

Flynn Downes will be a transfer target for many sides this summer. Picture: ARCHANTFlynn Downes will be a transfer target for many sides this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

The academy products were two of the Blues’ shining lights last season, with their performances attracting attention from clubs higher up football’s food chain.

Downes has notably been linked with West Ham United, while Woolfenden has been a target for Sheffield United.

The League One season was ended last week with no firm decision on when the Blues will next take to the field, or when supporters will be allowed back into stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus crisis has hit Ipswich hard, with a loss of ticket income, potential refunds, a drop in season ticket revenue and major dents in sponsorship and hospitality takings.

So with all that considered, Lambert admitted the Blues may be powerless to keep hold of their crown jewels.

MORE: ‘There are no other revenue streams coming in... that’s a worry’ - O’Neill’s financial concerns

“That can happen at the best of times,” Lambert said. “Clubs can’t stop it. The money would have to be right but we also have to remember where the club is at and how things have impacted it.

“We have so much to discuss and work out what’s best for the football club but there has to be some realism there.

“As I’ve said before if someone comes in with a hell of a lot of money are we in a position to turn it down? No, we’re not.

“In my opinion Flynn’s the best midfielder in the league.”

Woolfenden made 36 appearances during what was his breakthrough season with his hometown club, while Downes played 32 times, scoring twice.

