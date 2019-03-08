'He's done really well... but he needs a kick up the backside sometimes' - Lambert on Ipswich defender Woolfenden

Luke Woolfenden has started five of Ipswich's six League One games. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been impressed with Luke Woolfenden's early-season performances, even if the young defender does need 'a kick up the backside' on occasions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Woolfenden pictured during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Luke Woolfenden pictured during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

The academy product has started five of Town's six League One games and has handled the physicality of the league well, winning 80 per cent of his headers and averaging the highest number of interceptions of any player in the division.

He does it all with an air of calm and confidence in his ability and, while Lambert has been impressed with what he's seen, the Town boss admitted Woolfenden does sometimes need reminding of the intensity required.

"He's done well," Lambert said. "Sometimes I think Woolfy needs a kick up the backside at certain times because he's that laid-back, but he's done well.

"Again, he's only a kid and he will have his ups and downs, and the team will have its ups and downs because it's young.

MORE: Contract conundrums: Skuse, Dozzell, Edwards and Rowe among those in final year of Ipswich Town deals

"That's normal, young players make mistakes, we're not overly experienced with players. Young lads will make mistakes, it's a rollercoaster ride I guess but it's exciting.

"I think it's just the way he is. It's his personality, he's laid-back, but as long as it doesn't go too far that way. Once he's in this game for a long time, he'll start to realise what he's involved in."

While Woolfenden has stood up to the physical nature of the league, perhaps the most impressive side to the defender's game is his ability on the ball and a desire to play out from the back.

Luke Chambers, Myles Kenlock, Janoi Donacien Flynn Downes, Ben Morris, Luke Woolfenden and Zak Brown watch on during Town U23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Luke Chambers, Myles Kenlock, Janoi Donacien Flynn Downes, Ben Morris, Luke Woolfenden and Zak Brown watch on during Town U23s game with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Lambert and Jackson nominated for August awards

You may also want to watch:

"He can do that, but there are times when to do it and times when not to do it, and that will come from experience," Lambert said.

"When he gets older and used to playing, that'll come with experience, he'll know when and not to do it.

Luke Woolfenden on the ball for Ipswich against Fortuna in the first game of the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS Luke Woolfenden on the ball for Ipswich against Fortuna in the first game of the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

"That's the same with any young player that we have, they will make mistakes, they will do great things, but there's got to be that realism of where they are, they're still developing in a lot of aspects in their game."

Woolfenden has only made three league appearances for the Blues prior to this season, having spent a productive campaign in the fourth tier with Swindon Town in 2018/19.

"I think it's been massive for him going out on loan," Lambert said.

MORE: 'I've spoken to the club... It's something we'd like to think we'll get sorted soon' - Skuse on his contract situation

All smiles from Luke Woolfenden at the Ipswich Town open day Picture: ROSS HALLS All smiles from Luke Woolfenden at the Ipswich Town open day Picture: ROSS HALLS

"I'm not convinced about the U23 league, and I think going out and playing proper football, real football, brings kids on quicker than their own age group.

"So I think that certainly helped him with it, and that's the benefit of it when you do go out and play real football, it gives the benefit to your parent club."

Woolfenden now faces added competition for a starting spot from the returning Toto Nsiala, who stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury for the Under 23s on Monday night.

***

Alan Judge, pictured in action for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: PA Alan Judge, pictured in action for the Republic of Ireland. Picture: PA

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge played 60 minutes in the Republic of Ireland's 3-1 victory over Bulgaria in Dublin last night.

Alan Browne, Kevin Long and James Collins scored the goals for Mick McCarthy's men.