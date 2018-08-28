‘Do we start him or bring him on to make an impact?’ - Lambert on using creative spark Bishop

Teddy Bishop played well against Sheffield Wednesday . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert is weighing up whether to use midfielder Teddy Bishop as a starter or an impact substitute in Sunday’s East Anglian Derby.

Teddy Bishop is working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury. Photo: Steve Waller Teddy Bishop is working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury. Photo: Steve Waller

The 22-year-old, who is bidding to earn a new contract with the Blues during the final months of his current deal, performed well in the middle of midfield in Ipswich’s 1-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday a week ago.

He has struggled with cramp in the days after the game, given he has played so little football over the last few years due to injury, but Lambert insists he will be involved this weekend.

He’s yet to decide whether to name him in his starting XI or bring him off the bench to make an impact, though.

“He did really well, Bish, and the young players in the squad have been doing well,” Lambert said.

“He had cramp in both calves but has trained all week and is fine. So it’s whether we start him or bring him on to make an impact.

“It’s dangerous to keep playing, playing and playing him because he’s played so little football.

“But his performance, especially in the first half, was very good.”

Lambert also ruled Emyr Huws out, with the midfielder continuing to struggle with fluid on his calf.