Watch Ipswich boss Lambert’s pre-match press conference LIVE from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 12:30 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 07 March 2019

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of this weekend’s game at West Bromwich Albion.

The Blues are now 12 points adrift of safety following last weekend’s crushing home loss to fellow strugglers Reading.

After the 2-1 defeat Lambert said: “Time is not on our side, that’s for sure, but until it’s mathematically certain you never, ever give in. Your job is to try and win games.

“It’s still possible. It’s going to be really hard. But you never, ever give in.

“We’ve got too many fans that come and support to give up.”

West Brom are gunning for promotion and currently sit fourth in the table.

Lambert will speak to the media from 1pm.

