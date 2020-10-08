Breaking

‘It’s everybody pulling together’ Lambert wins manager-of-the-month prize

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has won the League One manager-of-the-month award. Picture: EFL Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has won the League One manager-of-the-month award for September.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Scot led the Blues to a perfect record during their first three matches of the season, winning each 2-0 to sit atop of the table.

Lambert was given the award ahead of Lincoln’s Michael Appleton, Grant McCann of Hull and Doncaster manager Darren Moore.

“It’s joint effort from the staff and the players,” Lambert said. “Without the players and the staff, you don’t really get anything like that. Big thanks go to them.

“I’m at the forefront of it but without the staff and the players and everybody pulling together these sort of things tend not to come around too often.”

Former Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Wilson, a member of the judging panel, added: “Out of the blocks quickly, Paul Lambert and his men scored six goals and conceded zero for three straight wins in September.”

You may also want to watch:

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman, also on the panel, said: “The Tractor Boys were the model of consistency in the month of September, making things look very straightforward indeed.

MORE: ‘Luke will certainly benefit from that’ - Blackpool boss hints that Garbutt is ready for Town reunion

“Three games, three 2-0 victories and some superb individual performances from Paul Lambert’s youthful outfit have Town fans believing once again that promotion is on the cards this season.

“Of course, it’s only last season that Ipswich were in exactly the same position and there’s an awfully long way to go, but being up there in the opening weeks of the season is just the tonic for the club’s loyal fan base.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: “Paul Lambert’s Ipswich won all three games in September to top the early standings in Sky Bet League One.

“In a competitive division, Ipswich were one of the favourites for promotion at 4/1 before a ball was kicked, and after Lambert’s Tractor Boys have started strongly Sky Bet have cut them to 13/8.

“Ipswich are expected to be there or thereabouts this season and we currently have them as 9/2 joint second-favourites (behind Sunderland) for the title from 12/1 a month ago.”

Doncaster player Madger Gomes won the player-of-the-month prize, having scored three goals in each of his side’s three games.