Ipswich Town's message to fans amid coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Town's season has been suspended until Aptil 4 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and beyond. Picture: PA IMAGES PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have sent a message to fans as the suspension of the league season prompted by the coronavirus pandemic got underway today.

Some things are more important than football.



Look after yourselves, Blue Army.#itfc pic.twitter.com/Fui1w0HgX4 — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) March 14, 2020

The Blues were due to be making the trip to Bristol Rovers this afternoon for a League One clash, but the EFL yesterday decided to suspend the season until April 3 at the earliest.

It means Town will miss both the trip to Bristol and next Saturday's home game with Portsmouth - those ties will be rearranged in due course - before resuming their campaign at home against Southend on April 4.

Today, the club took to Twitter to send a simple message to fans.

It read: 'Some things are more important than football.

'Look after yourselves, Blue Army.'

Speaking before the suspension was confirmed yesterday, Town boss Paul Lambert backed the move.

He said: 'I think what's going on at the minute is crazy.

'Mikel (Arteta) and Callum (Hudson-Odoi) at Chelsea and I think there will be more to come.

'If the Premier League has a meeting and calls it off then I think everyone else has to follow. You can't play because you're risking people's lives - the game is nowhere near important enough to be risking people's lives.

'There is so much uncertainty with it. Scotland are postponing games, France, Germany too and Italy. Everyone's shutting down so why are we any different?

'We play Portsmouth in a couple of weeks and they came into contact with Mikel and Arsenal the other week. Where's it going?'