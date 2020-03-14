E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Ipswich Town's message to fans amid coronavirus crisis

14 March, 2020 - 15:04
Ipswich Town's season has been suspended until Aptil 4 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and beyond. Picture: PA IMAGES

Ipswich Town's season has been suspended until Aptil 4 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic in the UK and beyond. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town have sent a message to fans as the suspension of the league season prompted by the coronavirus pandemic got underway today.

The Blues were due to be making the trip to Bristol Rovers this afternoon for a League One clash, but the EFL yesterday decided to suspend the season until April 3 at the earliest.

It means Town will miss both the trip to Bristol and next Saturday's home game with Portsmouth - those ties will be rearranged in due course - before resuming their campaign at home against Southend on April 4.

MORE: Ipswich Town offer ticket refund on games postponed due to coronavirus

Today, the club took to Twitter to send a simple message to fans.

It read: 'Some things are more important than football.

'Look after yourselves, Blue Army.'

Speaking before the suspension was confirmed yesterday, Town boss Paul Lambert backed the move.

MORE: 'It's nowhere near important enough to be risking people's lives' - Lambert calls for football to be suspended due to coronavirus fears

He said: 'I think what's going on at the minute is crazy.

'Mikel (Arteta) and Callum (Hudson-Odoi) at Chelsea and I think there will be more to come.

'If the Premier League has a meeting and calls it off then I think everyone else has to follow. You can't play because you're risking people's lives - the game is nowhere near important enough to be risking people's lives.

'There is so much uncertainty with it. Scotland are postponing games, France, Germany too and Italy. Everyone's shutting down so why are we any different?

'We play Portsmouth in a couple of weeks and they came into contact with Mikel and Arsenal the other week. Where's it going?'

Topic Tags:

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Coronavirus LIVE updates from the east of England. Picture: PA

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Coronavirus LIVE updates from the east of England. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fears for safety of motorcyclists after three die in crashes in 24 hours

Motorcyclists practising skills on an Essex Fire Bike course at Wethersfield Airfield. Picture: ESSEX FIRE AND RESCUE

Over 1,000 people in the UK have coronavirus

New data about the coronavirus has been released Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Coronavirus LIVE updates from the east of England. Picture: PA

Mass gatherings may be stopped as more events cancelled in Suffolk due to coronavirus

Mass gatherings could be stopped under new government plans Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

‘Sizewell C? Not for me’ – Bill Turnbull on why he’s opposing huge nuclear project

Bill Turnbull on Sizewell beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24