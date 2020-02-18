E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'I've taken a lot of flack this year... I know I can score more goals' - Judge's aim after Burton brace

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 February 2020

Alan Judge celebrates his second and Towns fourth, with teammate Gwion Edwards, in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Alan Judge celebrates his second and Towns fourth, with teammate Gwion Edwards, in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Stephen Waller

Alan Judge knows he's not always met lofty expectancy levels during an up-and-down season but is now hungry for more goals as the campaign reaches its business end.

Kayden Jackson and Alan Judge both scored two in Town's big win over Burton. Picture: STEVE WALLERKayden Jackson and Alan Judge both scored two in Town's big win over Burton. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Irishman, who by his own admission has had a campaign filled with highs and lows, played a key role in Town's 4-1 victory over Burton as he scored twice himself and laid on Kayden Jackson's second goal of the afternoon with an excellent assist.

His brace took his season's tally to four, while he's also contributed four assists, with 31-year-old hungry for more in both categories as Ipswich hunt down the promotion places during the final 12 games.

"I know I can score goals and I do get frustrated by it," he said.

"I've taken a lot of flack this year because people thought I would be the top player but sometimes that kind of thing doesn't work out.

The ball drops in the top corner as Alan Judge levels for Town towards the end of the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comPicture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comThe ball drops in the top corner as Alan Judge levels for Town towards the end of the first half. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comPicture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"The only way to go with it is to keep working hard and keep doing those things. I'll take that responsibility and I'll never shy away from it.

"I was pleased to get an assist as well though and, you know what, I probably prefer that to scoring," the Irishman added, when asked about his cross for Jackson's second goal.

"I always have and I love playing those kind of passes. I have tried a few of them this season and they haven't quite worked out but that's the kind of player I am - I'm about risk versus reward.

"Sometimes I maybe get people's back's up by I won't shy away from that hard pass - I think that's why the gaffer likes me. If I lose it, I lose it but I'll keep on trying it.

"I'm just delighted it went in. I think it hit Kayden in the face to be honest, that's what he said when he ran over to me after it went in but it really doesn't matter.

"That goal settled us for the second half after we adjusted a little bit."

Town manager Paul Lambert looks amused as he talks to Alan Judge after substituting him late in the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTown manager Paul Lambert looks amused as he talks to Alan Judge after substituting him late in the game. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Eight of Ipswich's remaining 12 matches are at Portman Road, with Judge insisting his side have now set themselves a standard they can't afford to stray from as they bid to win promotion.

"The fans come out in their thousands every week and it's important to play well for them," he said.

"Our home form is going to be really important in our run-in so it was good to get ourselves off to a good start with this run of games we've got coming up.

"We've got eight left at home and ultimately that's what it's going to come down to so we need to be really strong at home.

"We can't just let this performance go though, we have to carry it on next weekend. Oxford are a very good team with a good manager and good players so hopefully the weather is a bit better than when we played at their place.

"We can't do what we did today and then let it go next weekend. They are all big games and we have to produce it again."

