Judge confident he can score goals if given a chance at No.10... but he knows he must perform to stay there

Alan Judge celebrates scoring at Lincoln

Midfielder Alan Judge believes he can become a real goal threat for Ipswich Town if he's given a run in the No.10 position.

Alan Judge's header is the best chance Ipswich have during the first half at Wycombe Wanderers

The Irishman has regularly insisted playing behind the strikers is his best position but has been used sparingly in that role, spending much of his time on the left flank during his year at the club.

He impressed as a No.10 at Wycombe on New Year's Day, moving the ball well and getting into goalscoring positions, with the 31-year-old admitting he should have taken at least one of his three opportunities.

Now Judge is hoping for further opportunities in a central role and knows he will need to take his chances if and when they do come.

Alan Judge is denied early in the second half by a good save from the keeper at Wycombe Wanderers.

"I think I should have scored the second one, just after half time and the keeper made a good save for the third," he said. "The header was hard to generate enough power but I should definitely have scored at least one.

"The big difference was from that position (No.10) I was getting into goalscoring positions which I hadn't been doing. If that continues I'll be happy with that but if not I'll keep going.

"Teddy's (Bishop) coming back and he (manager Paul Lambert) has obviously preferred Nolo (Jon Nolan) in the No.10 position and preferred me out on the left, which is fair enough, but hopefully when I do get chances at No.10 it's up to me to keep myself in there."

Judge believes he's benefitting from a break from international football, with the Republic of Ireland's not in action again until the end of March following their most recent games in November.

Alan Judge under pressure at Wycombe Wanderers.

"I'm enjoying the time of having a few months here at the club rather than going backwards and forwards," Judge said.

"I think for three months in a row from August to November there was a camp every month.

Alan Judge on the ball during Town's goaless draw with Gillingham at Portman Road on Boxing Day

"I love meeting up with the lads but I feel like I'm getting more settled now and getting moving."

Judge will be hoping to start on Saturday when Ipswich host Accrington Stanley in League One, with the Blues on a run of 12 games without a win.

"It's a tough question and I'm not sure of the answer to be honest with you," Judge said, when asked what has gone wrong in recent weeks.

"We had a bit of improvement there against Wycombe last week and hopefully that's something to build on. We just have to keep going.

Alan Judge has his hands on his hips after the final whistle.

"I've been at clubs where this has happened before and the only way you get over it is by keep working hard and hopefully on Saturday we can turn it around.

"We're still fifth with plenty to play for and we'd rather have the blip now than in April, although obviously it's a longer blip than we would have liked.

"It's down to us to turn it around and I believe it will turn soon."