'Not many people see that side of Roy... he looked after me' - Judge on former Town boss Keane

PUBLISHED: 14:23 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 15 March 2019

Alan Judge is grateful for the support shown to him by former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane. Picture: ARCHANT

Alan Judge is grateful for the support shown to him by former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Alan Judge will always be grateful for the support former Ipswich boss Roy Keane showed him during his battle back from a serious leg injury.

Alan Judge is looking forward to seeing Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMAlan Judge is looking forward to seeing Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane this weekend. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Judge spent nearly two years on the sidelines after suffering a badly broken leg, while playing for Brentford at Portman Road in April 2016, but is now fully fit and impressing in the Ipswich midfield as well as being back in the Republic of Ireland squad.

The 30-year-old says Keane, who returns to Portman Road tomorrow as assistant manager of Nottingham Forest, supported him during his spell on the sidelines and is looking forward to seeing the former Ireland assistant and his former international manager Martin O’Neill.

“I have a lot of respect for Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane,” Judge said.

Judge, pictured in action against Norwich, has impressed since joining Ipswich in January. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdJudge, pictured in action against Norwich, has impressed since joining Ipswich in January. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“I look forward to it and hopefully I can get one over on them.

“He (Keane) looked after me during the injury, spoke to me regularly and kept in contact with me.

“Not many people see that side of Roy and I‘ve got a lot of time for him.

“It wasn’t just him, it was the whole squad including Martin O’Neill. He could have easily left me out when I came back but he brought me back in and he knew what kind of player I was so I’m very grateful to him.

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane will return to Portman Road with Nottingham Forest this weekend. Picture: ARCHANTFormer Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane will return to Portman Road with Nottingham Forest this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

“It will be nice to see them after the game.”

Judge believes Keane has a desire to manage at club level again, having not done so since his Portman Road departure in January 2011.

“I can’t really remember his time at Ipswich but I’m sure he’ll get a good reception for the type of person he is,” he said.

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FORESTRoy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

“I think he does have the desire (to manage at club level again) but only he will know when the time is right for him.

“I enjoyed working with him for Ireland because, when a man who was probably the best player in the world in his position tells you something, you listen.”

The Irishman’s long-term future remains unresolved, with the Blues keen to tie him down beyond the end of his current contract’s expiry in the summer.

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane share a joke during their time together at Ireland. Picture: PAMartin O'Neill and Roy Keane share a joke during their time together at Ireland. Picture: PA

“Marcus and Judgey’s agent are talking away there and they know my feelings on it,” manager Paul Lambert said.

“He’s been absolutely brilliant for us. “He’s looking for a wee goal to kick-start him on that front but his level of performance has been really high.

“He’s causing teams a hell of a lot of problems.”

