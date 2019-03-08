'I haven't really been up to standard... I need to be more consistent' - Dozzell on his quest for regular starting spot

Town scorer Andre Dozzell applauds fans after the draw with Lincoln. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Andre Dozzell knows he needs to produce his best on a consistent basis if he is to earn a regular place in the Ipswich Town side.

Town goalscorer Andre Dozzell on the ball against Lincoln Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town goalscorer Andre Dozzell on the ball against Lincoln Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The academy product, who is currently away with England Under 20s, has made just three League One starts so far this season and, while he has shown flashes of his undoubted ability, a major criticism has been his inability to dominate games in the middle of the field.

Dozzell, 20, scored Ipswich's equaliser against Lincoln in the FA Cup to set up Wednesday night's replay at Sincil Bank, and knows he needs more moments like that to become a central part of manager Paul Lambert's league plans and earn the regular playing time he craves.

"It is (a bit stop-start) but I just have to keep going even if it's been frustrating," Dozzell said, when asked if a lack of regular football makes things difficult.

MORE: Power Rankings: The ultimate list of who's hot and who's not in the Ipswich Town squad

"I probably haven't been good enough because I know what I can do. I showed that but I need to do it on a more consistent basis.

"I haven't really been up to standard but I've been slowly getting there.

"We have such a good squad so if you're not at it other people will come in and do your job. It's healthy because everyone's fighting for their place.

"The main thing for me now is to get into the league team. It's different football, England and League One, and you have to adapt.

Andre Dozzell on the ball during the Town v Lincoln match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Andre Dozzell on the ball during the Town v Lincoln match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

You may also want to watch:

"This is people's livelihoods on the line."

Dozzell started as his young England side beat Portugal 4-0 on Thursday and could be involved again when the youngsters face Iceland at Wycombe's Adams Park tomorrow night.

MORE: Andy's Angles: New first-teamers, two good goals, standing firm and plenty of potential - Town's youngsters through in FA Youth Cup

The midfielder has been joined on England duty by long-time Ipswich team-mate Flynn Downes, with Dozzell believing their time away with some of the best young players in the country can only be a positive when it comes to their development.

"He definitely deserves to be there," Dozzell said of Downes.

"I know him well, he's a great player and he works really hard so it's good for him.

MORE: Long careers, big money sales, a few false dawns and unwritten chapters - the story of Town's 16-year-old debutants

Andre Dozzell beats Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers to level for Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Andre Dozzell beats Lincoln keeper Josh Vickers to level for Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

"We have some tough games with Portugal and Iceland so it will be good to get some games with England again.

"It's always enjoyable because there is real talent from around England, so it's good to test yourself with the best.

"It makes you a better player because you're playing with and against the best and it makes you strive to be better than them."