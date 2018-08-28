Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘What he’s done in a short time here speaks for itself’ - Skuse on Lambert’s impact

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 January 2019

Cole Skuse heads clear at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Cole Skuse heads clear at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Cole Skuse believes Paul Lambert’s commitment to staying with Ipswich Town regardless of which division they are in next season is a vital step in knitting the club back together.

Cole Skuse gets a boot in at Villa Park Picture PagepixCole Skuse gets a boot in at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

The Blues have been bottom of the Championship since the middle of October and, despite renewed optimism, improved displays and a vastly improved relationship between touchline and terrace, they remain seven points shy of safety.

But news that Lambert will remain at Portman Road even relegation to League One becomes reality has been well received, with Skuse sharing that sentiment.

“You’ve got to give a huge amount of credit to the manager and his staff,” Skuse said.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Bishop makes his point with superb display and three goals in 5-0 Under 23 win

“It’s great news for everyone in and out the club. His CV speaks for itself, what he’s done in a short time here speaks for itself.

He’s a great guy to have about the place, likewise his staff. It’s great news for everyone.

“I think it’s safe to say he’s got people back on board. There was a bit of patch when things weren’t going right on the pitch and we lost that connection with people off the pitch.

“You can’t have that in a town like Ipswich and a football club like Ipswich. You need everyone together. The fans have been fantastic and the manager has got to get credit for that because he’s doing things right off the field.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

“On the field everyone can see we are trying to do things the right way, we’re just falling a little bit short at the minute. Let’s hope things turn shortly.”

Cole Skuse keeps things tight at Villa Park Picture PagepixCole Skuse keeps things tight at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Lambert has augmented his squad with the signing of six new players during the January transfer window, with Skuse impressed with what he’s seen from Collin Quaner, James Collins, Will Keane, Simon Dawkins, Callum Elder and Alan Judge.

“They are very good players, the gaffer’s brought them here for a reason,” Skuse said.

“It’s not the sort of place that’s tough to bed into. We’re very welcoming on and off the field.

MORE: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Ipswich Town aren’t bottom because of referees and bad luck

“You’re talking about lads who have played at the top end of the tree. They’ve had great careers. James Collins has been different class, on and off the field; Will Keane, top player; Judgey (Alan Judge) has been fantastic; Collin (Quaner) leads the line very well and Callum (Elder) at left-back has had very good games.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Much of Suffolk has woken up to a snowy start. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Marcus Evans big interview: Why I didn’t spend in January 2015

Marcus Evans has spoken for the first time about the decision not to invest in the Town squad when Mick McCarthy's team was flying high back in January 2015. Picture: ARCHANT

Travel update: Police warn icy conditions have made roads treacherous

Ice and snow could bring disruption to roads today. Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Public asked to help find missing man as police grow ‘extremely concerned’

Missing man Martin Porter. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists