‘What he’s done in a short time here speaks for itself’ - Skuse on Lambert’s impact

Cole Skuse heads clear at Villa Park.

Cole Skuse believes Paul Lambert’s commitment to staying with Ipswich Town regardless of which division they are in next season is a vital step in knitting the club back together.

Cole Skuse gets a boot in at Villa Park

The Blues have been bottom of the Championship since the middle of October and, despite renewed optimism, improved displays and a vastly improved relationship between touchline and terrace, they remain seven points shy of safety.

But news that Lambert will remain at Portman Road even relegation to League One becomes reality has been well received, with Skuse sharing that sentiment.

“You’ve got to give a huge amount of credit to the manager and his staff,” Skuse said.

“It’s great news for everyone in and out the club. His CV speaks for itself, what he’s done in a short time here speaks for itself.

He’s a great guy to have about the place, likewise his staff. It’s great news for everyone.

“I think it’s safe to say he’s got people back on board. There was a bit of patch when things weren’t going right on the pitch and we lost that connection with people off the pitch.

“You can’t have that in a town like Ipswich and a football club like Ipswich. You need everyone together. The fans have been fantastic and the manager has got to get credit for that because he’s doing things right off the field.

“On the field everyone can see we are trying to do things the right way, we’re just falling a little bit short at the minute. Let’s hope things turn shortly.”

Cole Skuse keeps things tight at Villa Park

Lambert has augmented his squad with the signing of six new players during the January transfer window, with Skuse impressed with what he’s seen from Collin Quaner, James Collins, Will Keane, Simon Dawkins, Callum Elder and Alan Judge.

“They are very good players, the gaffer’s brought them here for a reason,” Skuse said.

“It’s not the sort of place that’s tough to bed into. We’re very welcoming on and off the field.

“You’re talking about lads who have played at the top end of the tree. They’ve had great careers. James Collins has been different class, on and off the field; Will Keane, top player; Judgey (Alan Judge) has been fantastic; Collin (Quaner) leads the line very well and Callum (Elder) at left-back has had very good games.”