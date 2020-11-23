Skuse takes on new role as Town midfielder begins his coaching career

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse has joined the staff at St Joseph's College

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse is taking his first steps in the world of coaching.

Cole Skuse has a knee injury.

The 34-year-old, who has missed the entire season so far with a knee injury, has spoken regularly of his desire to coach once his playing career has come to an end and the fact he and his family are keen to remain in Suffolk long-term.

The midfielder is now beginning his coaching journey at St Joseph’s College in the town alongside his playing role with the Blues, where he will work during PE sessions during the afternoons and also coach after school training and matches.

Skuse will be working as part of a joint initiative between the college and the club, alongside Ralph Pruden, who has previously managed Town’s Women’s team and also acted as the club’s head of education.

Skuse, who is out of contract at the end of the season, told the college’s website: “I am very much looking forward to working with the footballing talent at St Jo’s, offering the students my experiences as a current professional player to help them develop and nurture their footballing skills, ambition and talent.

“I hope to make a valuable contribution to the exciting football provision in place and forthcoming at the College. I am hugely grateful for the opportunity and look forward to working alongside Mr Pruden and Mr O’Riordan (director of sport at the college).”

Pruden added: “I am delighted to have Cole joining us as we look to build on our existing football provision and really push the programme forward. He is a very well-respected figure at Ipswich Town and this is further evidence of our close working relationship with the club.

Ipswich Town vice-captain Cole Skuse has joined the staff at St Joseph's College.

“Cole will bring a wealth of experience from the professional game and will be able to share unique insights on what it takes to achieve at an elite level both on and off the pitch. As a current player who has already shown a great passion for this role, he will act as an inspiration to our students.”

Part of the programme will help young athletes at the club and school develop careers away from their sports, with a number of the Town scholars completing their education at the independent school.