'I need to build a rhythm and maybe I'm a little rusty... but I want to start games now' - Huws assesses his form

PUBLISHED: 15:28 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 18 November 2019

Emyr Huws has battled his way back from a nasty knee injury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Emyr Huws has admitted he is still finding his rhythm and 'feels a little rusty' as he continues his comeback in the centre of the Ipswich midfield.

Emyr Huws pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLSEmyr Huws pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Welshman, who endured nearly two years on the sidelines with a nasty knee injury before returning in the summer, has trained regularly throughout this season and has made 12 appearances for Paul Lambert's side.

He completed two sets of 90 minutes in four days for the first time since returning against Lincoln in the FA Cup and then Colchester in the EFL Trophy, which represents a major milestone for the midfielder.

He may not quite be at full strength but Huws is pleased with his progress even if he's open with the fact he's still a little way from where he really wants to be.

Emyr Huws in action during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLSEmyr Huws in action during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

"I need to build up a rhythm and push on now," Huws said.

"That comes with playing game and there are still parts of it that feel a little rusty, I'll be honest.

"I'm a really harsh critic and I know what I can do so maybe at times I feel like I've been playing a little naively. Full match fitness is a different thing and you need to manage games.

"I've always had high expectations so I've had to manage them a bit and keep some perspective. I'll get there and I'm positive I'll get to a place where I'm playing the best football I ever have."

Lambert and his staff have handled Huws' return carefully, with the midfielder grateful for the support he's been shown throughout.

But now he wants to start games on a regular basis.

"He's been good with me," Huws said. "The gaffer and the staff have supported me when I've had some struggles because there were some games in pre-season where I didn't feel amazing or was thriving.

"I feel stronger, fitter and quicker now and I thank them for everything.

"But I want to start games now, that's the goal. I want to start week-in, week out and I think I'll get there.

Emyr Huws returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLSEmyr Huws returns to pre-season training for Ipswich Town Picture: ROSS HALLS

"The boys are playing well so I have to be patient and bide my time, taking my chances when they come."

'I need to build a rhythm and maybe I'm a little rusty... but I want to start games now' - Huws assesses his form

