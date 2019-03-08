Poll

'I'm still learning... I want to be more consistent' - Downes on his midfield role

Flynn Downes applauds the fans after the final whistle against Swansea. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Flynn Downes has admitted he is still getting used to playing in a more advanced midfield role, but is enjoying the opportunity to get forward and help out in attack.

Skipper Luke Chambers puts an arm around Flynn Downes at the final whistle. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Skipper Luke Chambers puts an arm around Flynn Downes at the final whistle. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Ipswich Town youngster has played as a deep-lying midfielder throughout much of his time in youth football, as well as during last season's loan spell at Luton, but has been asked to play further forward by Blues boss Paul Lambert.

The 20-year-old lined up alongside Andre Dozzell while Trevoh Chalobah sat deeper in Monday's 1-0 loss to Swansea and enjoyed some good attacking moments, earning him the sponsors' man-of-the-match award.

While Lambert has hinted he could also see Downes play in the deeper role in the future, the midfielder is enjoying the opportunity to learn something new.

Flynn Downes faces off with Norwich City's Max Aarons in an ill-tempered East Anglian derby. Photo: Pagepix Flynn Downes faces off with Norwich City's Max Aarons in an ill-tempered East Anglian derby. Photo: Pagepix

“I'm still trying to get used to this position, having not really played it that much over the years, so I'm still learning,” Downes said.

“I want to get forward more, threaten more and add that to my game. I want to be in and around the box.

“I've always played deeper as a No.4 when I was younger so I'm probably more natural playing there but wherever the gaffer wants me to play, I'll play.

“Because I've played as a No.4 before my positioning and things like that come off the cuff, so I'm still getting used to being at No.8.

Flynn Downes leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix Flynn Downes leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix

“There are still times I'm out of position but I'm still trying, learning and getting better.

“Whatever he says I will go with.”

Reflecting on his season, which has so far included 29 appearances as Town were relegated from the Championship, Downes said: “I've played a lot of games but there have been ups and downs where I've not played so well and others where I've played well.

“I want to be more consistent with my performances and improve.

“It's been a tough year for all of us.

“The Championship is a long old season so we could do with a rest.

“We know next season will be tough and we know what to expect because we have a few of the boys here now were playing there last season.

“They have told us what it's like and hopefully we'll be ready for it.”

Downes also praised the role of the Ipswich Town fans in giving the club's young players a platform to play.

“If you look at where we are in the table, you can only imagine what other clubs' fans would be like.

Flynn Downes has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC Flynn Downes has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

“We're so grateful for that. They're unbelievable and that's all I can say.

“Knowing they are backing us and will be here next season is a big boost and it keeps the boys going. It keeps the atmosphere good.”