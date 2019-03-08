Downes signs new Town deal until the summer of 2022
PUBLISHED: 11:03 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 30 March 2019
Archant
Flynn Downes has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town, keeping him at the club until at least the summer of 2022.
Midfielder Downes, who burst onto the scene in the summer of 2017 and has made 37 appearances for the Blues, was due to be out of contract next summer but the club have moved to extend his deal.
There is also an option to extend Downes’ contract for a further season.
“I’m pleased for Flynn. He’s another young player who has done great for us,” Town boss Paul Lambert told the club website.
“I’ve got a lot of time for him. He’s a good footballer; he’s got a great work ethic. Physically wise, he’s strong and getting stronger.
“He’s only 20 and he will make mistakes. That’s part of it but he’s got a great chance of having a really good career in the game.”
The Blues have made a real effort to secure the futures of their best young players of late, with Downes following Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock, Luke Woolfenden, Jack Lankester, Corrie Ndaba and Idris El Mizouni who have all had their contracts extended recently.
IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION
IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)
Knudsen, McKendry, Collins
IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)
Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, C.Smith, Webber, Judge, Dawkins
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020
Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021
Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022
Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes
LOANS FOR SEASON
Pennington, Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree