‘I think it’s working really well’ - Nolan on Town’s new diamond system

Jon Nolan fired Town level against Derby on Tuesday night.

Jon Nolan believes Ipswich Town’s new diamond system suits the club’s midfielders well.

Nolan celebrates his goal in front of the North Stand.

Paul Lambert changed his system for the defeat at Norwich and the spirited home draw with Derby, using Alan Judge in an advanced role ahead of one deeper midfielder and two roaming players.

It’s a system that requires considerable graft but, after starting in one of the marauding roles at Norwich and scoring as a substitute against the Rams, Nolan believes the diamond shape is working well.

“We’re definitely pleased with the performance, just like we were at Norwich on Sunday apart from some sloppy goals,” he said.

Jon Nolan's effort beats Derby County keeper Kelle Roos to level the score at 1-1.

“We’ve played a new formation in both of those games and I think it’s working really well for us. The fans’ reaction after the game showed we put a proper shift in.

“Playing in midfield in this system is all about graft but we’re all fit lads and whoever is asked to play in this positions has good legs. It’s a good fit.

“It’s hard work but we’re enjoying it.”

Nolan has been in-and-out of the Ipswich side all season, making 21 appearances since his move from Shrewsbury in the summer.

Town manager Paul Lambert on the touchline.

It’s been a tough few months for the 26-year-old but he continues to put the work in on the training field and hopes he’s done enough to show Lambert he’s worthy of a regular starting spot.

“It’s been hard for me, being in and out of the team, but I’m training hard and trying to show the gaffer what I can do,” he said.

“Hopefully this performance can show him that I can really kick on.

“We’ve all got big parts to play. This is us between now and the end of the season and we have to fight and give everything for the club.

“Hopefully we can do it. It’s not over yet and we’ll give it our all.

“If you went into the training ground you wouldn’t think we are bottom of the league. The lads’ spirits are high and performances are good so hopefully we can turn that into wins fast.”

Nolan’s strike on Wednesday night was his second for the Blues, following a superbly-taken goal at Birmingham in September, and came after he won the ball back in midfield before driving forward to the edge of the box.

He wants to do that more often: “I didn’t really know what to do when I scored in terms of a celebration but I’ll definitely take the goal,” he said.

“I want to be making it into the box and bringing goals. I scored a few last season (10 for Shrewsbury) and hopefully, with 14 games to go this season, I can score a few more and add to my tally.”