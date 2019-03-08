Rain

'It's obviously not a given... but we should have more than enough' - Nolan on Town's recipe for League One success

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 17 May 2019

Jon Nolan has been successful in League One with Shrewsbury. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jon Nolan has been successful in League One with Shrewsbury. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Midfielder Jon Nolan believes Ipswich Town 'should have more than enough' to be successful in League One next season.

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan arrived at Ipswich Town in a £2m double deal from Shrewsbury Town in August last year, both reunited with their former boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFCToto Nsiala and Jon Nolan arrived at Ipswich Town in a £2m double deal from Shrewsbury Town in August last year, both reunited with their former boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

The Blues will be playing third tier football for the first time since 1957 following relegation, with Nolan well aware of the challenges League One brings, having been part of Paul Hurst's Shrewsbury side that finished third and then lost the play-off final in 2017/18.

The 27-year-old, who is set to be a big part of Paul Lambert's side next season, believes the Blues will be successful if they keep their squad together and perform as he knows they can.

MORE: Linked Exeter keeper Pym on Town's radar but Blues have other targets

"It will be different to the Championship. League One is more direct. There are not many teams who overly pass the ball," Nolan told the club website.

"In League One you can play more off the cuff. In the Championship, it's more structured. More teams have a set style of play.

"There is a difference in the quality and sharpness of the players as well.

"It's obviously not a given but if we keep most of our team together and play like we showed we can do at stages during the season, that will be more than enough to win matches in League One."

MORE: Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

