Snow

Snow

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘I’d say I’ve learnt more in five months with the gaffer than I have in my whole career’ - Nolan on Lambert

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 April 2019

Jon Nolan jumps for joy after scoring against Derby. Photo: Steve Waller

Jon Nolan jumps for joy after scoring against Derby. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Jon Nolan has hailed the impact of Paul Lambert on his game and is certain the Scot is the right man to lead Ipswich Town forward.

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan joined Ipswich in a £2m double deal from Shrewsbury Town last summer to be reunited with former boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFCToto Nsiala and Jon Nolan joined Ipswich in a £2m double deal from Shrewsbury Town last summer to be reunited with former boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

Despite only working under Lambert for five months, Nolan believes he has helped him make big strides on the field.

MORE: Town in line for £800k windfall in possible Clarke deal

“It’s his enthusiasm,” Nolan said. “I’d say I’ve probably learnt more, coaching-wise in five months with the gaffer than I have in my whole career.

Jon Nolan meets the media at Ipswich. Photo: Ross HallsJon Nolan meets the media at Ipswich. Photo: Ross Halls

“It’s about patterns of play, knowing where to be.

“It’s normally been ‘off the cuff’ for me but when any of us go out on that pitch, we all know our jobs.

“Tactically we know what we’re doing and he has loads of belief in us as players.”

Jon Nolan fires Town level against Derby. Photo: Steve WallerJon Nolan fires Town level against Derby. Photo: Steve Waller

When asked if Lambert is the man to lead the club forward, Nolan replied: “I think he is.

“We all believe in the gaffer and his ideas and I think he’s definitely the man to lead us forwards.”

MORE: Toto - ‘We don’t want the season to end’

Jon Nolan on the ball for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve WallerJon Nolan on the ball for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Nolan also spoke of how much he has enjoyed playing alongside Irishman Alan Judge, who is understood to be close to agreeing a new, two-year contract at Portman Road.

“He’s good at finding space,” Nolan said.

“It’s been a pleasure playing with him and it would be great if we could convince him to stay.

“I’ll get him in a headlock, he’s not going anywhere.”

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Crashes on A12 and A14 after ‘freak’ hailstorm causes chaos

A damaged vehicle is recovered on the A14 at Stowmarket, with emergency crews still on the scene Picture: Mark Langford

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Lowestoft man denies stabbing victim with kitchen knife

Jason Hamilton has denied stabbing a man with a kitchen knife in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Danny King column: I’ll keep it simple... ‘Bring It On!’

Scott Nicholls keeps an eye on a fast approaching Danny King as he heads for a 5-1 with team-mate Richie Worrall in heat 15 of the Ipswich v Leicester meeting. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

‘I’d say I’ve learnt more in five months with the gaffer than I have in my whole career’ - Nolan on Lambert

Jon Nolan jumps for joy after scoring against Derby. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists