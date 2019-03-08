‘I’d say I’ve learnt more in five months with the gaffer than I have in my whole career’ - Nolan on Lambert

Jon Nolan jumps for joy after scoring against Derby. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Jon Nolan has hailed the impact of Paul Lambert on his game and is certain the Scot is the right man to lead Ipswich Town forward.

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan joined Ipswich in a £2m double deal from Shrewsbury Town last summer to be reunited with former boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan joined Ipswich in a £2m double deal from Shrewsbury Town last summer to be reunited with former boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

Despite only working under Lambert for five months, Nolan believes he has helped him make big strides on the field.

“It’s his enthusiasm,” Nolan said. “I’d say I’ve probably learnt more, coaching-wise in five months with the gaffer than I have in my whole career.

Jon Nolan meets the media at Ipswich. Photo: Ross Halls Jon Nolan meets the media at Ipswich. Photo: Ross Halls

“It’s about patterns of play, knowing where to be.

“It’s normally been ‘off the cuff’ for me but when any of us go out on that pitch, we all know our jobs.

“Tactically we know what we’re doing and he has loads of belief in us as players.”

Jon Nolan fires Town level against Derby. Photo: Steve Waller Jon Nolan fires Town level against Derby. Photo: Steve Waller

When asked if Lambert is the man to lead the club forward, Nolan replied: “I think he is.

“We all believe in the gaffer and his ideas and I think he’s definitely the man to lead us forwards.”

Jon Nolan on the ball for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Jon Nolan on the ball for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Nolan also spoke of how much he has enjoyed playing alongside Irishman Alan Judge, who is understood to be close to agreeing a new, two-year contract at Portman Road.

“He’s good at finding space,” Nolan said.

“It’s been a pleasure playing with him and it would be great if we could convince him to stay.

“I’ll get him in a headlock, he’s not going anywhere.”