‘I’d say I’ve learnt more in five months with the gaffer than I have in my whole career’ - Nolan on Lambert
PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 April 2019
Jon Nolan has hailed the impact of Paul Lambert on his game and is certain the Scot is the right man to lead Ipswich Town forward.
Despite only working under Lambert for five months, Nolan believes he has helped him make big strides on the field.
“It’s his enthusiasm,” Nolan said. “I’d say I’ve probably learnt more, coaching-wise in five months with the gaffer than I have in my whole career.
“It’s about patterns of play, knowing where to be.
“It’s normally been ‘off the cuff’ for me but when any of us go out on that pitch, we all know our jobs.
“Tactically we know what we’re doing and he has loads of belief in us as players.”
When asked if Lambert is the man to lead the club forward, Nolan replied: “I think he is.
“We all believe in the gaffer and his ideas and I think he’s definitely the man to lead us forwards.”
Nolan also spoke of how much he has enjoyed playing alongside Irishman Alan Judge, who is understood to be close to agreeing a new, two-year contract at Portman Road.
“He’s good at finding space,” Nolan said.
“It’s been a pleasure playing with him and it would be great if we could convince him to stay.
“I’ll get him in a headlock, he’s not going anywhere.”