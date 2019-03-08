'I'm more than capable of getting double figures' - Nolan sets goal target after MK Dons winner

Jon Nolan believes he can hit double figures this season. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Jon Nolan believes he's 'more than capable' of hitting double figures for Ipswich Town this season after opening his account at MK Dons.

The midfielder's neat finish from Emyr Huws' 12th-minute cross proved the difference as the Blues secured their fifth win of the season with a 1-0 success on Tuesday night, extending their unbeaten league run to eight games.

Nolan was making his first start since March after recovering from injuries to both calves, which robbed him of a pre-season but, now he's back, the 27-year-old is keen to make his mark.

"It was a good moment and I was just happy to get off the mark and be back on the pitch, contributing," said Nolan, who scored 10 goals for Shrewsbury in the season prior to his move to Portman Road.

"It's been a tough few months for me but hopefully I'm back for a good run now.

"I'm more than capable of getting double figures and that's my target. I've got to help the forward lads and chip in so as long as I can stay fit I'm more than confident I can reach those targets.

"I like making runs into the box and I want to score more goals like that."

It's been a frustrating few months for the former Shrewsbury man but he's now hoping his injury problems are firmly behind him.

"Every player will tell you that being injured is the worst and I'm probably the worst person at being injured," he said.

"I'm pretty miserable as it is but when I'm injured you don't want to be speaking to me.

"Hopefully I'll stay fit now and contribute more.

"It was two injuries really. My left calf at the end of last season and my right one at the start of pre-season which basically ended up being a four-month injury, although it really shouldn't have been.

"That's all behind me now and I'm looking forward."

The success at Milton Keynes came thanks to an impressive attacking performance in the first-half before a resolute defensive display in the second, ensuring the Blues remain second in the League One table with a game in hand on leaders Coventry.

"The gaffer said it was a game of two halves and it really was," Nolan said.

"In the first half we showed that quality on the ball and we passed it really nicely, but second half we did well to keep that clean sheet. We'll need both of those qualities if we're going to win the league.

"We dug deep, put bodies on the line and kept the clean-sheet."