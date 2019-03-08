Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘You can’t just chuck 10 youngsters on the pitch and expect it to happen’ - Bishop on Skuse’s vital midfield role

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 April 2019

Teddy Bishop believes Ipswich Town missed the experience of Cole Skuse at Brentford on Wednesday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Teddy Bishop believes Ipswich Town missed the experience of Cole Skuse at Brentford on Wednesday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Teddy Bishop is excited by the prospect of playing in a homegrown Ipswich Town midfield but has stressed the importance of experienced heads to help the club’s youngsters next season.

Teddy Bishop charges forwards at Brentford Picture PagepixTeddy Bishop charges forwards at Brentford Picture Pagepix

Teddy Bishop is excited by the prospect of playing in a homegrown Ipswich Town midfield but has stressed the importance of experienced heads to help the club’s youngsters next season.

The 22-year-old was one of six academy graduates to take to the field in the 2-0 loss at Brentford on Wednesday night, five of them midfielders, in a game where the Blues were overrun at times by the Bees’ slick brand of pass and move football.

Bishop believes his side missed the influence of veteran Cole Skuse, who was absent with a knee problem, with the youngster insisting the club’s experienced players will be more important than ever as Town rebuild around a young core in League One.

MORE: Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Teddy Bishop breaking forwards at Griffin Park during the game against Brentford Picture PagepixTeddy Bishop breaking forwards at Griffin Park during the game against Brentford Picture Pagepix

“I think we can,” Bishop said when asked if the Blues youngsters could thrive as part of the same midfield.

“We have the experience of Cole Skuse as well which I think we missed (at Brentford) with his talking and his presence.

“We’re learning with him and the rest of the older fans and the more experience we get the better we will be.

“You can’t just chuck 10 youngsters on the pitch and expect it to happen. You need your voices like Chambers and Skuse – your experience.

“We miss them when they don’t play.”

“There is going to be plenty of competition for places,” Bishop continued.

MORE: ‘It might not feel like it at the moment but that will help them’ - Lambert says youngsters will learn from Brentford loss

“We’re really strong in midfield with a lot of youngsters and others coming back from injury.

Teddy Bishop loses out to Ezri Konsa at Brentford Picture PagepixTeddy Bishop loses out to Ezri Konsa at Brentford Picture Pagepix

“It’s healthy, it picks up the standard in training because everyone’s fighting for their position.

“That will only help us in the long run.

“We all do different jobs in there so if we can all click together then it can be really promising for the future.”

The loss at Griffin Park proved to be a tough night at the office for the Blues, with little route back into the game following Flynn Downes’ slip which led to the Bees’ second goal.

“Flynn’s a really strong character,” Bishop said. “His head could have dropped after that but I thought he had a really good second half.

“That can happen to anyone so he’ll bounce back from that. He’s fine.

MORE: ‘Terrible performance, but great support in the away end’ - Town fans react to Brentford defeat

“It was very tough because they move the ball very quickly and we couldn’t really live with them in the first half.

“Second half was a little bit better but the game was gone I suppose.

“We played some good football in the second half but we need to move the ball quicker like they did, which I think will come for us.

“The boys are all young and the more experience we get the better we will be.”

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Police swoop on Cavendish near Sudbury

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

The end is near – how Town can be relegated tonight

Paul Lambert's Ipswich could be relegated tonight. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Season in a nutshell and gallows humour as Town are on brink - thoughts from Brentford defeat

Ollie Watkins scores the second goal for Brentford Picture Pagepix

Police swoop on Cavendish near Sudbury

A stretch of Water Lane in Cavendish was blocked by police, according to witnesses Picure: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found and Orwell Bridge closed in one direction after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Revealed – The £70m bill for medical mistakes at our hospitals

NHS Resolution data reveals the amount of compensation paid to patients for medical mistakes Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘You can’t just chuck 10 youngsters on the pitch and expect it to happen’ - Bishop on Skuse’s vital midfield role

Teddy Bishop believes Ipswich Town missed the experience of Cole Skuse at Brentford on Wednesday. Picture: PAGEPIX

U’s defender Jackson on Bury clash: ‘It’s a big one’

Ryan Jackson, right. celebrates with Courtney Senior after the latter's goal against Newport in a 3-0 win. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Fears raised over closure of specialist speech and language hubs for children

Suffolk County Council says the revamped speech and language support service would provide more outreach speech therapists. PIcture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists