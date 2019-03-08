Video

Bishop enjoying midfield freedom given to him by boss Lambert

Teddy Bishop enjoys playing under manager Paul Lambert. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Teddy Bishop and his Ipswich Town midfield colleagues are enjoying the freedom given to them by manager Paul Lambert.

Teddy Bishop makes a run at the West Brom defence. Picture Pagepix Teddy Bishop makes a run at the West Brom defence. Picture Pagepix

Bishop lined up alongside Cole Skuse, Jon Nolan and Alan Judge at West Brom at the weekend and produced an excellent display in which he was able to run at the Baggies’ defence on a number of occasions.

Bishop, who is training every day and enjoying an extended run in the Ipswich side after three years of injury trouble, enjoys the role he’s been asked to play and believes the freedom Lambert has given him has allowed him to produce his best.

“I think that was some of the best stuff we’ve played this season and I enjoyed myself, which I know the rest of the boys did too,” Bishop said, reflecting on the draw at West Brom.

“We just need to keep that up before now and the end of the season and hopefully pick up some points.

“He wants energy from me because he knows he’s got legs to get up and down the pitch and attack with speed.

“He wants me to get about and create chances.

“The introduction of Judgey has helped me a lot because I think he’s a great player. I like playing with (Jon) Nolan, Flynn (Downes) and when Skusey (Cole Skuse) and Trev (Chalobah) sit there it gives as the chance to get forward.

Teddy Bishop enjoys the freedom given to him by Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Teddy Bishop enjoys the freedom given to him by Paul Lambert. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

“We have the chance to interchange a bit and it’s not like we are fixed to positions or anything like that.

“We’re all moving around but we all know the job we have to do. I think we’ve all enjoyed doing that over the last couple of months.”

The Blues enter this evening’s game with Bristol City 12 points adrift of safety, with relegation to League One looking almost certain.

“I’ve been here since I was seven and have never seen the club relegated so that would be really tough to take,” Bishop said,

“But we’re still fighting and there are still 30 points to play for so we won’t give up until we’re mathematically down. We’ve still got a chance.

“Even if the club was to go down I think we’ve built the foundations to be really strong next year.

“We’ve played well this season but the problem has been both boxes. We’ve conceded sloppy goals and not scored enough – that’s not on individuals, that’s the whole team.

“Some of the stuff we’ve played has been good, I think the fans would agree that it’s some of the best stuff they’ve seen in a long time, it’s just adding it all together.

“We just have to keep going.”