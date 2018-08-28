‘It’s time to repay them now’ - midfielder Bishop signs new Ipswich Town deal
PUBLISHED: 13:24 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 09 February 2019
Archant
Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop has signed a new contract with the club.
The 22-year-old midfielder has been with the club since the age of seven but, with his previous deal due to expire this summer, has now put pen to paper on a new contract until the summer of 2021.
As is the norm with Ipswich Town contracts, the club have the option to extend the contract by a further 12 months.
Bishop’s career has been hampered by injury since his breakthrough season in 2014/15 but, now his future is secured, the midfielder is out to repay the faith shown by the club.
“I’m delighted to sign for another two-and-a-half years,” Bishop told the club website..
“The target now is to play as many games as I can, score goals, get assists and win games - it’s as simple as that.
“There’s still really good team spirit. I believe in the manager and I know he believes in me so that was a big factor.
“The staff have been really good with me since they’ve come in. They’ve been patient so it’s time to repay them now.”
Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said: “Teddy is a very talented footballer and he’s got the opportunity now to stay fit and play games.
“He’s missed a lot of football over the last few years with injuries but he’s worked hard to get himself fit.
“We have to look after him but he’s made an impact in games and that’s what we want from him. He has to leave potential at the door now.”
IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)
Knudsen, McKendry
IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)
Gerken, Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, C.Smith
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020
Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears, McGavin
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021
Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop
CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022
Lankester
LOANS FOR SEASON
Pennington, Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree