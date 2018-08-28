Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘It’s time to repay them now’ - midfielder Bishop signs new Ipswich Town deal

PUBLISHED: 13:24 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 09 February 2019

Teddy Bishop has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

Teddy Bishop has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop has signed a new contract with the club.

Teddy Bishop played well against Sheffield Wednesday . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMTeddy Bishop played well against Sheffield Wednesday . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The 22-year-old midfielder has been with the club since the age of seven but, with his previous deal due to expire this summer, has now put pen to paper on a new contract until the summer of 2021.

As is the norm with Ipswich Town contracts, the club have the option to extend the contract by a further 12 months.

Bishop’s career has been hampered by injury since his breakthrough season in 2014/15 but, now his future is secured, the midfielder is out to repay the faith shown by the club.

MORE: Lambert set for a hot reception as he takes Ipswich to Carrow Road... but Norwich have a lot to thank him for

“I’m delighted to sign for another two-and-a-half years,” Bishop told the club website..

“The target now is to play as many games as I can, score goals, get assists and win games - it’s as simple as that.

“There’s still really good team spirit. I believe in the manager and I know he believes in me so that was a big factor.

“The staff have been really good with me since they’ve come in. They’ve been patient so it’s time to repay them now.”

Teddy Bishop is working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury. Photo: Steve WallerTeddy Bishop is working his way back to full fitness following a long-term injury. Photo: Steve Waller

MORE: Waving bank notes, countdown clocks and up yours gestures – a modern history of East Anglian derby taunts

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said: “Teddy is a very talented footballer and he’s got the opportunity now to stay fit and play games.

“He’s missed a lot of football over the last few years with injuries but he’s worked hard to get himself fit.

“We have to look after him but he’s made an impact in games and that’s what we want from him. He has to leave potential at the door now.”

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, McKendry

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Chambers, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Kenlock, Emmanuel, Woolfenden, C.Smith

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Downes, Rowe, Sears, McGavin

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester

LOANS FOR SEASON

Pennington, Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Leiston family beg missing Leon Clark to return home

Leon Clark has been missing from Leiston since Monday February 4. Picture: DIANA FORDHAM

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Most Read

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

The group were near Anglia Square in Norwich when the man pulled out what seemed to be a gun. Picture: ARCHANT

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

A police cordon has been set-up in Anglia Square. Pic: Ian Burt.

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: courtesey of King's Lynn Forums

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters scale thatched roof to tackle serious blaze

Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze in a thatched roof in Rougham Picture: ARCHANT

Homeowners hit back against claims their estate has been a ‘disaster’

William Taylor, Abbie Woodhouse and their daughter Alice at their home in the Persimmon Grange development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It’s time to repay them now’ - midfielder Bishop signs new Ipswich Town deal

Teddy Bishop has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

Fire at Whitton care home

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze at Thurleston Residential Home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Night drama as woman with head injury rescued from beach

A woman has been rescued from Lowestoft South Beach. Photo: Nick Butcher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists