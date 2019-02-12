‘People will say this is a bad loan for me... but I’ve got stronger’ - Chalobah on his Ipswich learning curve

Trevoh Chalobah has played 32 games for Ipswich this season.

Trevoh Chalobah believes his loan at Ipswich Town is proving a positive experience despite the club’s position in the table.

The Chelsea youngster has played in 32 of the Blues’ 33 games in all competitions this season, in what is his first campaign in senior football.

Chalobah has shown real signs of improvement as the season has gone on and, even though the Blues are currently 10 points adrift of safety at the foot of the table, the teenager believes the situation has benefited him greatly.

“It’s been a learning curve for me, the position we’re in, because at Chelsea you are obviously used to winning, but for me it’s so important that I learn from this and get stronger,” he said.

“I didn’t expect to play as many games but I hope I can carry on until the end of the season.

“It’s really hard being in this position. When I was younger I used to watch teams on TV battling against relegation and now I’m actually playing in one. “It’s about us all sticking together and believing we can do it.

“People from the outside might look at this as a bad loan for me but it’s been a good one I think.

“Obviously this is not the position we want to be in but for me to get the games with good players is great.

“At Chelsea there are a lot of players on loan and we have a group chat that we’re in where we congratulate each other if we get a goal or a man-of-the-match or something like that.

“Chelsea are really happy that I’ve come here and played so many games.”

Chalobah, who has scored twice for Ipswich this season in games against Aston Villa and Swansea, played a vital part in the Blues’ midfield diamond on Wednesday night alongside fellow youngsters Teddy Bishop and Flynn Downes.

“I play with freedom whenever I’m on the pitch and I’m not afraid of anything,” Chalobah said, when asked about playing in such a young midfield.

“It shows that the players that get thrown in are ready to perform no matter what, The hard graft and the work we put in was big and we have to do that again.

“We have all different abilities in this team with Andre (Dozzell) with his passing, Bish (Teddy Bishop) with his dribbling and if we can get that working together then it will be good.

“I’ve been getting chances recently and hopefully more will come my way.”