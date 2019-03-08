Young England trio called up as Judge makes McCarthy’s final Ireland squad

Alan Judge has been called up by Ireland. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Three Ipswich Town youngsters have been called up for England U20 duty during the international break while Alan Judge has been confirmed in Mick McCarthy’s final Republic of Ireland squad for two friendlies.

Andre Dozzell at Bristol City Picture Pagepix Andre Dozzell at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes and Trevoh Chalobah have been named in the Young Lions’ side for friendly matches against Poland and Portugal.

They face Poland at St George’s Park on March 21 before taking on Portugal away from home five days later.

Dozzell first represented the England U20 side in October 2018 against the Czech Republic, while Chelsea loanee Chalobah made his debut for that age group against the Netherlands a month before.

Flynn Downes is in the England Under 20s squad. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Flynn Downes is in the England Under 20s squad. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Downes has also featured for the U20s as he came off the bench in a 2-0 win over Germany at Colchester in November.

The midfielders will join up with their international team-mates after Town’s clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Judge was named in McCarthy’s initial 30-man squad last week but has now been named in the final 23 for games against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Trevoh Chalobah has enjoyed his loan spell at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Trevoh Chalobah has enjoyed his loan spell at Ipswich Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

McCarthy’s Ireland kick off their qualifying campaign when they face Gibraltar away from home on March 23 before taking on Georgia at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin three days later.

Defender Jonas Knudsen has been named in the Denmark squad for games with Kosovo and Switzerland on March 21 and 26.

Barry Cotter, Corrie Ndaba and Aaron Drinan are in the Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad for their clash with Luxembourg during the international break.

England U20 squad

Goalkeepers: Brandon Austin (Tottenham Hotspur), Ellery Balcombe (Boreham Wood, loan from Brentford), Ryan Schofield (Notts County, loan from Huddersfield Town)

Defenders: Reece James (Wigan Athletic, loan from Chelsea), Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town, loan from Chelsea), Tom Edwards (Stoke City), Adam Lewis (Liverpool), Tom Pearce (Scunthorpe United, loan from Leeds United), Easah Suliman (Aston Villa), Ben Wilmot (Udinese, loan from Watford)

Midfielders: Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town), Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town), Elliott Embleton (Grimsby Town, loan from Sunderland), Sam Field (West Bromwich Albion), Ben Godfrey (Norwich City), Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough), Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria), Joe Willock (Arsenal)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers), Grady Diangana (West Ham United), George Hirst (OH Leuven), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town)