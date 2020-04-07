E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town mocked by fast food giant KFC with ‘zinging’ jibe at stuttering promotion bid

PUBLISHED: 15:34 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 07 April 2020

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Ipswich Town have been mocked by KFC online. Picture: STEVEWALLER

Ipswich Town’s promotion credentials have been mocked by an unlikely critic.

Fast food giant KFC have taken a pot-shot at the Blues online in a response to a supporter who attempted to recreate one of the restaurant’s recipes at home.

Town season ticket holder Matthew Rudd put his creation, an attempt at KFC’s rice box, up for rating and KFC (presumably Colonel Sanders himself) replied to score his effort at 5/10.

The rest of their message cut deep, though, saying: “An okay try, but you’ve as much chance of winning as Ipswich do escaping League One anytime soon.”

The Colonel’s point may be a valid one.

MORE: Meet the club adopted by Ipswich fans and playing on in Belarus - where the president wants to beat coronavirus using saunas and vodka

The Blues began the season like a different gravy, with manager Paul Lambert earning his corn by taking the Blues zinging to the top of the League One table.

It’s been a different story since November, though, when Town’s wings were clipped and Lambert’s men tumbled down the table after losing a bucket-load of games, shaking supporters to their bones.

Ipswich towered above the rest of the league again, though, sitting top as recently as mid-January as Lambert’s men rediscovered their original recipe, but the slide took hold once again as the teams below chipped away during the Blues’ poor form, meaning they now reside in 10th.

The season is currently suspended indefinitely, with Ipswich having eight games remaining as they bid to make up the seven-point gap between them and the final play-off place.

