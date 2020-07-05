New kits, the huge cost of coronavirus and season ticket renewals - our most-read Town stories this week

The release of Ipswich Town's new home kit was our most-read story of the week. Picture: ITFC Archant

It’s been another busy few days in Ipswich Town news – here’s our most read stories of the week....

First up was the day a lot of fans had been waiting for - the release of the new home kit!

READ: Ipswich Town unveil UEFA Cup-inspired new home shirts for 2020/21 season... and the yellow badge is back!

Runner up was also kit-related - Andy’s Warren’s ranking of the home shirts from the past 20 years...

READ: Ranking Ipswich Town’s home kits from the last 20 years... as Blues prepare to launch new shirt

Next was yesterday’s news that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could end up costing Town a massive £10m....

READ: Town facing £10m black hole due to coronavirus pandemic

Fourth was the fact that almost 9,000 season ticket holders have renewed for next season - whenever that might be!

READ: Close to 9,000 season ticket holders renew for 2020/21 season

Fifth on our list was a look at the soon-to-be-unveiled new away kit, with the claim that it is unlike anything the club have ever worn before...

READ: ‘Completely different from anything we’ve ever worn’ - Town hope to unveil new away kit next week

Next was the news that an ex-Town star is being linked with the top job at Southend...

READ: Former Ipswich winger a leading contender for Southend job after Sol Campbell’s exit

And finally this week was a transfer rumour linking Town with a goalkeeper....

READ: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues again linked with move for goalkeeper Cornell