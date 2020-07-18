A sacking, McGoldrick’s dream and Woolfenden’s promotion - our most read Town stories of the week
PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 July 2020
Archant
Even with no football action, there’s a lot going on at Ipswich Town - here’s our most-read Town stories of the week...
Our most-read story of the week was the news that John McGreal, a former Town defender, had been sacked by Colchester with another former Blue leading the race to replace him.
MORE: Former Town defender McGreal sacked by Colchester as another ex-Ipswich player is favourite to replace him
David McGoldrick was in the news last weekend as he put an exclamation mark on his performances in the Premier League with Sheffield United with his first top flight goals. Andy Warren looked at the Blues complicated relationship with their former striker
MORE: McGoldrick’s ‘living a dream’ during Ipswich Town’s nightmare... but it was still the right decision to let him leave
You may also want to watch:
Next up was the news Luke Woolfenden has been handed the No.6 jersey for next season
MORE: Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season
The nephew of a former Ipswich Town striker is on the move and has backed to be a success wherever he land
MORE: Nephew of former Town star backed to ‘kick on’ after release by Blues’ League One rivals
Last but not least, is general manager Lee O’Neill on the Blues’ salary cap stance
MORE: Ipswich Town’s stance on salary cap proposals outlined by O’Neill
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.