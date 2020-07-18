A sacking, McGoldrick’s dream and Woolfenden’s promotion - our most read Town stories of the week

Ipswich Town will once again be in League One next season. Picture: PA Archant

Even with no football action, there’s a lot going on at Ipswich Town - here’s our most-read Town stories of the week...

Our most-read story of the week was the news that John McGreal, a former Town defender, had been sacked by Colchester with another former Blue leading the race to replace him.

David McGoldrick was in the news last weekend as he put an exclamation mark on his performances in the Premier League with Sheffield United with his first top flight goals. Andy Warren looked at the Blues complicated relationship with their former striker

Next up was the news Luke Woolfenden has been handed the No.6 jersey for next season

The nephew of a former Ipswich Town striker is on the move and has backed to be a success wherever he land

Last but not least, is general manager Lee O’Neill on the Blues’ salary cap stance

