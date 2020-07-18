E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A sacking, McGoldrick’s dream and Woolfenden’s promotion - our most read Town stories of the week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 July 2020

Ipswich Town will once again be in League One next season. Picture: PA

Ipswich Town will once again be in League One next season. Picture: PA

Archant

Even with no football action, there’s a lot going on at Ipswich Town - here’s our most-read Town stories of the week...

Our most-read story of the week was the news that John McGreal, a former Town defender, had been sacked by Colchester with another former Blue leading the race to replace him.

MORE: Former Town defender McGreal sacked by Colchester as another ex-Ipswich player is favourite to replace him

David McGoldrick was in the news last weekend as he put an exclamation mark on his performances in the Premier League with Sheffield United with his first top flight goals. Andy Warren looked at the Blues complicated relationship with their former striker

MORE: McGoldrick’s ‘living a dream’ during Ipswich Town’s nightmare... but it was still the right decision to let him leave

Next up was the news Luke Woolfenden has been handed the No.6 jersey for next season

MORE: Woolfenden takes marquee shirt as Ipswich Town release squad numbers for new season

The nephew of a former Ipswich Town striker is on the move and has backed to be a success wherever he land

MORE: Nephew of former Town star backed to ‘kick on’ after release by Blues’ League One rivals

Last but not least, is general manager Lee O’Neill on the Blues’ salary cap stance

MORE: Ipswich Town’s stance on salary cap proposals outlined by O’Neill

