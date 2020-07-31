Town transfer activity hotting up, rejected contracts and signing suggestions - our most read stories this week

Paul Lambert and Kayden Jackson both feature in our top stories of the week. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX Archant

It’s been another busy week in Ipswich Town news, especially the transfer variety - here’s our most-read Blues stories.

Our most read story of the week was a focus on the centre of the Ipswich Town defence and Stuart Watson’s suggestion of 11 players would could fit the bill as Paul Lambert searches for new signings.

READ: Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Next up was the grand opening of the summer transfer window on Monday, with Andy Warren giving us a rundown of where the Blues are at in the recruitment market

READ: The transfer window is open - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

It’s now two years since Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town, with the former Derby striker reflecting on Mick McCarthy’s departure and his own eventual exit

READ: ‘It was bizarre’ – Waghorn looks back on McCarthy’s dramatic exit and his own subsequent departure

From a former Ipswich Town No.9 to the current version, with the news of Kayden Jackson rejecting a new deal at Portman Road. Coventry are interested.

READ: Town striker Jackson eyed by Coventry after rejecting new deal

Could this man be the future Ipswich Town No.9? Jonson Clarke-Harris is in ‘contract ultimatum’ territory

READ: Bristol Rovers boss gives contract update on Town striker target

Here’s a bonus story, still on the strikers theme. Watson’s 11 potential striker targets as Town look for a frontman.

READ: Signing a striker is Lambert’s top priority... Here are 11 that he might consider