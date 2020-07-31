E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town transfer activity hotting up, rejected contracts and signing suggestions - our most read stories this week

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 August 2020

Paul Lambert and Kayden Jackson both feature in our top stories of the week. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Paul Lambert and Kayden Jackson both feature in our top stories of the week. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Archant

It’s been another busy week in Ipswich Town news, especially the transfer variety - here’s our most-read Blues stories.

Our most read story of the week was a focus on the centre of the Ipswich Town defence and Stuart Watson’s suggestion of 11 players would could fit the bill as Paul Lambert searches for new signings.

READ: Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Next up was the grand opening of the summer transfer window on Monday, with Andy Warren giving us a rundown of where the Blues are at in the recruitment market

READ: The transfer window is open - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

It’s now two years since Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town, with the former Derby striker reflecting on Mick McCarthy’s departure and his own eventual exit

READ: ‘It was bizarre’ – Waghorn looks back on McCarthy’s dramatic exit and his own subsequent departure

From a former Ipswich Town No.9 to the current version, with the news of Kayden Jackson rejecting a new deal at Portman Road. Coventry are interested.

READ: Town striker Jackson eyed by Coventry after rejecting new deal

Could this man be the future Ipswich Town No.9? Jonson Clarke-Harris is in ‘contract ultimatum’ territory

READ: Bristol Rovers boss gives contract update on Town striker target

Here’s a bonus story, still on the strikers theme. Watson’s 11 potential striker targets as Town look for a frontman.

READ: Signing a striker is Lambert’s top priority... Here are 11 that he might consider

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two teenagers killed in separate road accidents within 24 hours

A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where you can be tested for coronavirus next week

Mobile coronavirus testing stations are continuing to visit Suffolk towns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town transfer activity hotting up, rejected contracts and signing suggestions - our most read stories this week

Paul Lambert and Kayden Jackson both feature in our top stories of the week. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Revealed – Google tracking shows Suffolk’s movements since pubs reopened

Google tracking data shows that people in Suffolk are using public transport more than those in the rest of the country. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tourists create parking chaos in Dedham, with locals saying it’s now ‘like Butlins’

Parking chaos in Dedham, near the River Stour, is causing uproar with residents. Picture: ARCHANT