Lambert exclusive, Cherries’ bid for Jackson and a signing - our most-read Town stories of the week

12 September, 2020 - 15:00
Clockwise, from top left: Kayden Jackson, Paul Lambert, Albert White and James Norwood all featured in our most-read Town stories this week

Clockwise, from top left: Kayden Jackson, Paul Lambert, Albert White and James Norwood all featured in our most-read Town stories this week

Archant

With an EFL trophy game and the new League One season upon us, it’s been a very busy week for Ipswich Town - here are our most-read stories of the last seven days.

First up was Stuart Watson’s exclusive interview with Town boss Paul Lambert, who opened up on his new tough love approach this summer...

READ: ‘There had to be some things said... some will respond, some won’t like it’ – Lambert on his summer of tough love



Second was an update on striker James Norwood’s transfer links - with interest cooling..



READ: Transfer interest in Ipswich striker Norwood cools

Third was the disappointing EFL Trophy defeat to Arsenal’s U21’s on Tuesday night...

READ: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat to Arsenal U21s

Next up was Town making a signing!

READ: Ipswich Town sign former Bournemouth and Wimbledon goalkeeper

And fifth and finally on our most popular list this week was the bid from Bournemouth for striker Kayden Jackson...

READ: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues reject seven-figure bid for striker Jackson



You can read an update from Lambert on that here - sounds like the move could still happen...



READ: ‘That might transpire, I don’t know’ - Lambert on Bournemouth’s rejected Jackson bid

Lambert exclusive, Cherries' bid for Jackson and a signing - our most-read Town stories of the week

