Ipswich Town unveil UEFA Cup-inspired new home shirts for 2020/21 season... and the yellow badge is back!

PUBLISHED: 14:07 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 30 June 2020

Ipswich Town have launched their home kit for the 2020/21 season. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town have launched their home kit for the 2020/21 season. Picture: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town have unveiled their new home kits for the 2020/21 season.

In a major change, the Blues have switched back to their traditional yellow club crest, as worn during the 1980/81 UEFA Cup-winning season for one season only having switched to red in 1995. The strip will also be worn with blue shorts, as used during the second leg of the final against AZ Alkmaar.

The shirts are once again made by German sportswear giants adidas, as they have been since the start of the 2014/15 season and as they were during the 1970s and 80s while Sir Bobby Robson was at the helm.

A famous Robson quote is added to the inner back-neck of all shirts, with the Town legend branding his side as ‘the perfect jigsaw’.

In another change from the last two seasons, the Blues’ new shirts will carry the logo of the Carers Trust charity after club sponsor Magical Vegas donated the final year of their contract to their charity partner.

Ipswich Town's kits for the 2020/21 season will honour the club's UEFA Cup win in 1981. Picture: ITFCIpswich Town's kits for the 2020/21 season will honour the club's UEFA Cup win in 1981. Picture: ITFC

The shirt will carry an updated EFL name and number font, once again supporting the EFL’s charity partner, Mind. As previously reported, fans will also have the opportunity to add the ‘Thank You NHS’ charity logo to the back of their shirt, with all profits raised being added to the fundraising efforts for the local NHS Ipswich & Colchester Hospital’s Charity.

Ordering Fans can pre-order the brand new kits now for immediate delivery as soon as these are received at the club. This is likely to be late-July at the latest, although still to be confirmed due to the ongoing uncertainties caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Those pre-ordering will not only be the very first to receive their shirts, but will also receive a set of six luxury postcards (worth £15) designed by illustrator George Ripton. Each postcard will depict a scene from the famous ‘80/81 successful journey to the UEFA Cup final.

Ipswich Town's new goalkeeping kit for the 2020/21 season. Picture: ITFCIpswich Town's new goalkeeping kit for the 2020/21 season. Picture: ITFC

Due to the current guidelines around social distancing and the advice given to retail stores, the full pre-order process will be online only. Fans will not be able to pre-order the new kit from the Planet Blue store upon it’s re-opening on Friday, 3 July.

