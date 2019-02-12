Ipswich Town and Norwich City hit with misconduct charges following East Anglian derby brawls

Flynn Downes faces off with Max Aarons as tempers flare again at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town and Norwich City have both been hit with misconduct charges following the brawls which occurred during Sunday’s feisty East Anglian derby at Carrow Road.

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road. The Town boss was sent off as a result. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

A late Jon Nolan challenge sparked the first flashpoint seconds before half-time, several players involved in some argy-bargy before a secondary angry confrontation between coaching staff on the sidelines ensued.

Blues boss Paul Lambert and Norwich head of performance Chris Domogalla were both shown a red card by referee Peter Bankes, with Lambert having been actively ushered away from a confrontation with Norwich’s goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten by a steward.

A bad-tempered game, which Norwich won 3-0, ended with another clash between several players following a Flynn Downes foul on Emi Buendia.

An FA statement released this lunchtime reads: “Norwich City and Ipswich Town have been charged following their EFL Championship fixture on Sunday (10 February 2019).

“It is alleged that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during both the 45th and 90th minutes, as well as their officials in the 45th minute.

“In addition, Paul Lambert has also been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour in the 45th minute. Both clubs and Mr Lambert have until 18:00 on 15 February 2019 to respond to the charge.”

Norwich City's and Ipswich Town's players confront each other before half time during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Sunday February 10, 2019.

Speaking just prior to that statement being released, Lambert gave his version of events at a press conference prior to tomorrow night’s Championship clash with Derby County at Portman Road.

Confirming Sky reports that Wootten had challenged him to a fight during the incident, the Blues boss – who spent three hugely successful years in charge of the Canaries – said: “That’s it, yeah. I tell you what then, next time I’ll say ‘you win’.

“Don’t do that in front of 25,000. Do it inside. Then we’ll see. I’m not going to stand and take it. No chance.

"I won't let this Club be bullied by anyone."



Paul Lambert says he doesn't have any regrets over the incident which seen him receive a red card in Sunday's East Anglian derby. #itfc pic.twitter.com/qmEiydbcdS — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 12, 2019

“I didn’t even know who the guy was. I don’t know the guy’s name, I don’t know who he was or whether he’s played the game.

“If he’s a goalkeeping coach, try and stick to what you’re good at. There’s a good idea.

“I’m not standing for that.

“Get him to give me a call and see what happens.”

Asked about the steward incident, Lambert replied: “That got me angry. I don’t know why he had to get involved. Why did he have to get involved? There’s no reason for him to be involved.

“I heard some things from their side and that’s why I responded. I didn’t need a steward to come and try and usher me up the road.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before. Do we have it at Portman Road? Do we have stewards in the middle between the two benches? Did I have any at Stoke? Did I have any at Wolves? I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Trevoh Chalobah and Jamal Lewis (left) confront each other yesterday. Picture: PA SPORT Trevoh Chalobah and Jamal Lewis (left) confront each other yesterday. Picture: PA SPORT

Lambert was also asked earlier in the press conference if he’d received a slap on the wrist in the wake of the incident.

He joked ‘I got some flowers and chocolates from Norwich’, before adding: “I’m waiting for the report. I’ve got until Friday for that to come through. I’ll have a look at that and see what the version is that everybody saw.

“I know what went on in there. I heard what was said. There one or two things that went on in there. I won’t stand for it.

“I won’t let anybody try and bring this football club down. They can talk about having class after the game, well there was no class with them not shaking Stuart Taylor’s hand after the game. I think that went under the radar.

“I’m not having anybody belittle this football club, that’s for sure.”

Asked if he felt being handed a touchline would be harsh, Lambert said: “In my own eyes, yeah. I’m sure they’ll look at it though and all the stuff that was involved.

“I’ve just come in for training. I need to find out what’s going on. I think the club has got every right to review it and look at things. Let’s see what they’re going to say. I’ll say my bit on it.

“As I say, I don’t want the club to be stamped on, that’s for sure.”

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (centre right) was shown a red card following this melee on the touchline in the derby defeat at Norwich yesterday. Picture: PA SPORT Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert (centre right) was shown a red card following this melee on the touchline in the derby defeat at Norwich yesterday. Picture: PA SPORT