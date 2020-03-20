E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town offer use of Portman Road to NHS during coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 16:51 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 20 March 2020

Coronavirus means there will be no football at Portman Road until at least April 30. Picture: PA SPORT

Ipswich Town have donated the use of their Portman Road stadium to the NHS as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

There have so far been more than 3,500 recorded cases of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, with 13 in Suffolk as of yesterday.

In a bid to help the fight against the disease, the Blues have offered use of their Portman Road facilities to the NHS if necessary, meaning medical services could use the wide range of suites, function rooms, two playing pitches and car parking should they be needed.

“We have worked closely with the NHS for a number of years,” Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson said.

“We have suites, land, parking and other facilities that may be useful to them and if we can help in any way, we will.”

Town’s season has been heavily delayed, with all professional football in England halted until at least April 30.

The club’s players have been kept away from training indefinitely.

